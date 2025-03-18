Anyone who has the items in their home is being urged to stop using them immediately 🚨

Baby gates that pose a serious health risk of injury or death have been recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) have recalled several products for children.

The baby gate was sold exclusively on Amazon.

Several products designed for babies and children have been urgently recalled after failing to meet safety standards.

The items include baby safety gates, which pose a serious risk of injury or death due to the risk of entrapment and a toddler tower stool that can collapse or tip over, causing injury. One incident linked to the tower stool reportedly caused a toddler to suffer a brain injury.

The recalls have been issued by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) in the US, with the items sold exclusively on Amazon. Anyone who has purchased these items and may have them in their home are being urged to stop using them immediately.

Last week a baby lounger sold exclusively on Wayfair, a braided crib bumper sold exclusively on Shein and a baby hair chair sold on Amazon, Walmart, Costway and Shein have also been recalled.

What products have been recalled?

The full list of recalled products include:

Retractable Safety Gates - HabiLife - model number SG021

The safety gates have been recalled due to risk of serious injury or death. | HabiLife

The item, Retractable Safety Gates, sold exclusively on Amazon from September 2024 to January 2025, has been urgently recalled due to violation of federal safety regulations which pose a serious risk of injury or death due to entrapment.

Model number SG021, they were sold in white, grey and black. The multi-use gates measure about 34 inches high with an adjustable width up to about 55 inches and have an aluminium frame.

The words "Retractable Safety Gate" and the model number are printed on a white label located on the inside of the frame on the side of the gates’ handles.

Anyone who has purchased an item being asked to contact HabiLife Direct for a full refund.

Onasti Toddler Tower Stools - Blissful-Time

Recalled Onasti toddler tower stool - beige/white | Onasti, Blissful-Time

Sold exclusively on Amazon, the Onasti Toddler Tower Stools have been urgently recalled over posing a serious fall or injury hazard to children.

There have been four reports of the stool collapsing or tipping over, including two injuries, with one causing bruising and the other a brain injury to a toddler.

The plastic, foldable, triangular-shaped tower stools were sold in beige/white, blue/grey, green, grey/white, light blue and pink. They measure about 25 inches long, 24 inches wide and 32 inches tall, and have handles and an adjustable platform that can be raised or lowered from two to three steps. The Onasti logo appears on the warning label on the side of the stools.

Anyone who has purchased the item is being asked to stop using the stools and to store them away from children, before being repaired and to contact Blissful-Time to receive a free repair kit, including shipping .

Style Life Eleven Baby Loungers

Recalled Style Life Eleven Portable Baby Loungers in the Pattern of Grey/Blue/White Dinosaur | Style Life

The Style Life Eleven Baby Loungers are sold exclusively on Wayfair. They include a head pillow and fold into a portable handbag with a handle. When folded into the portable handbag, the brand name “Style Life Eleven” is visible on a white square in cursive font. The loungers were sold in different printed fabrics including Dinosaur, Blue & White Crowns, Dotted Pink, Dotted White & Purple, Zoo Animals, and Gray & Brown Crowns.

They have been recalled after violating safety laws. The sleeping pad is too thick, posing a suffocation hazard, the sides are too low to contain the infant and the loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard.

Only loungers purchased on or after June 23, 2022, are included in this recall, with customers asked to stop using the items immediately and to contact Wayfair for a full refund.

Love Our Home Braided Crib Bumpers

The crib bumper poses a deadly suffocation hazard to infants. | Love Our Home

The Love Our Home Crib Bumpers were sold exclusively on Shein and pose a deadly suffocation risk for babies.

The braided pink bumpers were sold in lengths of one, two, three and four meters or 3.28, 6.56, 9.84 or 13.12 feet.

The Crip bumpers pose a deadly suffocation hazard to infants and are banned. Consumer Reports advocated successfully for the passage of the 2022 Safe Sleep for Babies Act, which banned infant inclined sleepers and crib bumpers.

Consumers who have purchased the item have been advised to stop using it immediately and contact Love Our Home on how to safely dispose of the item and receive a full refund.