The Scottish Government has said it was right that young trans people and their families were the first to hear of a temporary ban on puberty blockers, rather than elected representatives.

Following the publishing of Dr Hilary Cass’ report, which studied gender identity services for young people in England and which provided recommendations for the NHS in England, the Scottish Government has faced demands to follow the UK Government in implementing the recommendations.

Among the report’s 32 recommendations are a call for gender services to operate “to the same standards” as other health services for children and young people, with “a holistic assessment” of people referred, including screening for neurodevelopmental conditions such as autism, and a mental health assessment.

The Sandyford clinic in Glasgow is Scotland's only facility for trans young people. Picture: John Devlin

England’s health service is urged to review its policy on giving children masculinising or feminising hormones from the age of 16, urging “extreme caution”.

Dr Cass, a retired consultant paediatrician, said there “should be a clear clinical rationale for providing hormones at this stage rather than waiting until an individual reaches 18”.

Both NHS Greater Glasgow and Cylde and NHS Lothian, where Scotland’s two gender identity clinics are located, have announced a temporary halt on prescribing puberty blockers to young trans people while a pilot study in England is carried out.

The pause will not affect the small number of young people in Scotland, who are currently prescribed puberty blockers for gender dysphoria, which numbers around 70, nor the much larger number of children prescribed puberty blockers for precocious puberty.

Appearing before the Scottish Parliament, the minister for public health, Jenny Minto, said “it is not for politicians nor civil servants to make clinical decisions about clinical pathways”, and that “these decisions should always be made carefully, based in the best evidence available and be made only by clinicians responsible for prividing such care”.

Ms Minto added it was “absolutely correct” that NHSGGC and NHS Lothian “took time to speak to all the young people who be impacted by this”.