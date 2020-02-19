Caroline Flack: Inquest hears provisional cause of death

Have your say

The inquest into the death of former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has opened this morning at Poplar Coroner's Court in east London.

The coroner Sarah Bourke reminded those present not to make a sound recording during the hearing.

No members of Ms Flack's family were present.

Coroner's officer Sandra Polson said police were driving through Northwold Road, Stoke Newington, on Saturday February 15 when they were flagged down.

She said Ms Flack was "found lying on her back, she had apparently been found hanging".

Police attempted resuscitation, which was then continued by paramedics, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was identified by her sister, Jody Flack.

The inquest heard the provisional cause of death was given as suspension by ligature.

The hearing, which lasted four minutes, was adjourned until August 5.

