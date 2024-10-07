Care home boss walked 30 miles in 30 days for Dementia UK

Yvonne Graham, home manager at HC-One Scotland’s Forthbank Care Home in Kildean, Stirling, has laced up her walking shoes once again to raise vital funds for Dementia UK.

For the second consecutive year, Yvonne set herself the personal challenge of walking 30 miles in 30 days throughout the month of September, all in support of a cause that is close to her heart.

To keep her supporters updated, Yvonne posted her daily progress on the Dementia UK Facebook page, sharing maps of her routes, snapshots of the beautiful sights she encountered along the way, and reflections on her journey. Her regular updates not only motivated others but helped to raise awareness about the crucial work that Dementia UK does in supporting individuals and families affected by dementia.

Everyone at Forthbank, a 68-bed nursing and nursing dementia care home, was delighted to see Yvonne taking on this meaningful challenge. With a number of residents living with dementia, the cause resonates deeply within the care homes community.

Colleagues, residents, their families, and friends all rallied around Yvonne, offering their support and encouragement as she clocked up her miles for a cause that touches so many lives.

Through their generosity, Yvonne was able to raise an impressive £404 for Dementia UK. Her challenge received sponsorship from colleagues, families, and friends, all eager to contribute to the important work of the charity.

In recognition of her efforts, Yvonne reached out to Dementia UK to share the news of her completed challenge. The team at the charity warmly congratulated her on her achievement, letting her know that a certificate of appreciation and a thank-you letter were on the way.