Calls for ‘robust’ health measures as one in 10 15-year-olds now vape

Campaigners are demanding immediate action from the Scottish Government to address health measures for young people after it was revealed more than one in 10 15-year-olds now vape.

Recent figures found that 10.1 per cent of S4 students, who are about 15 years old, and 4.3 per cent of S2 students, who are about 13 years old, reported using e-cigarettes regularly – once a week or more.

The data also revealed that young people living in the most deprived areas of Scotland are more likely to regularly vape (7.8 per cent) than those in the most affluent areas (4.6 per cent).

The results were published in the Scottish Government’s 2021-22 Health and Wellbeing Census earlier this week, which surveyed 25,380 S2 and S4 pupils.

Campaigners at ASH Scotland said it was concerned about the survey findings and called on policymakers to do more to protect young people’s health.

Sheila Duffy, the charity’s chief executive, said young people who experiment with e-cigarettes are three times as likely to start cigarette smoking than those who do not.

Citing the latest figures from the Scottish Schools Adolescent Lifestyle and Substance Use Survey (SALSUS), ASH Scotland claims that regular e-cigarette use by 15-year-olds has tripled and more than doubled for 13-year-olds in the last five years.

The most recent SALSUS report, published in 2018, and which had 21,559 participants, said regular vaping by 13-year-olds and 15-year-olds stood at 2 per cent and 3 per cent respectively at the time.

In response to the figures, a spokesperson for the Scottish Government said the findings from the consultation will be used to inform the refreshed Tobacco Action Plan, which is due to be published later this year.

The spokesperson added: “We are very concerned by reports of young people obtaining e-cigarettes or vaping products and have asked ASH Scotland to undertake work with young people to help them understand the risks associated with using nicotine vaping products.

“Last year we consulted on restrictions on the advertising and promotion of vaping products.

