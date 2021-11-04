Bird flu in Scotland: Fife and Angus confirmed as wild birds infected with HN51

The Scottish SPCA confirmed that HN51 was detected among wild birds in Fife and Angus.

It comes as there are also reports of avian influenza having been identified in wild birds across the UK.The Chief Veterinary Officers from England, Scotland and Wales have declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) across the whole of Great Britain to mitigate the risk of the disease spreading amongst poultry and captive birds.

The SSPCA said in a statement on social media: “Bird flu has been identified in two wild birds in Scotland.

"One in Fife and another in Angus.

"There are also reports of avian influenza having been identified in wild birds across the UK.is urging anyone who finds dead wild bird to report it at once.”

The welfare charity added: “Do not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds.

"If you find a single dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks), a single dead bird of prey, or five or more dead wild birds of any other species (including gulls) at the same place at the same time, you should report them to Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra)'s national helpline 03459 33 55 77 - please select option 7.”