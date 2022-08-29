Bin strikes Scotland: New offer made to cleansing staff in bid to halt strikes

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A walkout in Edinburgh which saw rubbish litter the streets during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe is due to end on Wednesday, while staff in authorities across Scotland took action over the weekend with a further stretch planned for next week.

The GMB, Unison and Unite unions were in talks with local authority body Cosla on Sunday, but it is understood an offer has now been made to halt the actions.

The details of the offer have not yet been made public, with union leaders expected to go discuss the offer before putting it to members for approval.

A new offer has been made to Scottish council cleansing staff in a bid to halt ongoing strike action.

Cosla resources spokeswoman Katie Hagmann refused to confirm the offer had been made, but said: “We remain in intense active discussions with our trade union colleagues.”

The first wave of strikes saw cleansing staff in Edinburgh walk out on August 18, with the action in the Capital coinciding with the busy festivals period.

Action is set to continue until August 30.

With no deal yet to end the dispute, action spread last week, with the majority of councils across Scotland now impacted by similar strikes.

If the new deal is accepted by the unions they will then put it to their members.

The leader of Edinburgh Council has said the mountains of rubbish on its streets has brought “into sharp focus” the value of its waste and cleaning workers.

Public Health Scotland has warned the build-up of waste could “become a risk to human health”, and told councils that “decontamination of public areas where bins have overflowed may be required”.

As well as the strike by waste workers, council staff working in schools and education in parts of Scotland are preparing to walk out next month if no deal on pay can be reached.