It’s been a challenging time for the NHS after dealing with a “quad-demic” of seasonal illness this winter as cases of coronavirus, the flu, norovirus and RSV left hospital wards feeling the strain.

Despite the pressures, patients across Scotland seem to be satisfied with the care provided by their GP surgeries, results of an official Scottish Government health and care survey show.

The latest Health and Care Experience survey for 2023/24 asked people across the country about what they think about their local GP practice. The questionnaires were sent out in October and November 2023 and asked about people’s experiences over the previous 12 months.

More than 107,000 people registered at GP practices in Scotland responded, giving an overall response rate of 20%.

Of those who responded, 69% said they had an overall positive experience provided by their GP practice, up 2% on the 2021/22 survey.

Here we reveal the best GP surgeries in Glasgow, according to the survey. Practices have been ranked according to the percentage of people rating their overall experience as positive.

1 . Dr R Pettigrew and Drs McAlpinewalker - Partick, Glasgow There were 107 responses from patients at Dr R Pettigrew - Drs McAlpinewalker in Partick, Glasgow, with 100% rating their overall experience as positive.

2 . Dr Ho Chong Teck, Woodside Health and Care Centre, Glasgow There were 86 responses from patients at Dr Ho Chong Teck, Woodside Health Centre in Glasgow, with 97% rating their overall experience as positive.

3 . Drs Geddes & Partners - Glasgow There were 122 responses from patients at Drs Geddes & Partners in Glasgow, with 97% rating their overall experience as positive.