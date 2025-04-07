Dr Clara Doran has turned personal challenges into a business opportunity | Noggin

Struggling to concentrate or constantly forgetting things? Real users say this caffeine-free brain supplement is a total game-changer.

Struggling to concentrate? Tired of walking into a room and forgetting why you went in? You're not alone - and it turns out a growing number of people are turning to brain supplements to give their focus and energy a lift. One name that keeps popping up in customer reviews? Noggin's OOMPH - a caffeine-free brain booster designed to help you feel sharper, more switched-on, and ready to tackle the day.

In a world where we're juggling work, family, deadlines and distractions, it’s no surprise more people are looking for that extra edge. OOMPH is one of a new wave of nootropic supplements—think brain-boosting vitamins and natural extracts—getting people talking.

"I felt like I was in overdrive"

Plenty of users say it’s making a real difference. Olivia G shared: "I realised my focus was in overdrive. Time was flying by and my workdays seemed shorter—but I was getting so much done!" She takes it with breakfast and reckons it’s transformed her ability to stay on task: "I don’t forget much now and my overall clarity is amazing."

Edward H, a teacher and student, said: "It helps me start tasks and complete all my goals. I feel calm but ready to take on the day—without the jitters."

What’s inside OOMPH?

Developed by UK GP Dr Clara Doran, OOMPH is packed with 18 ingredients picked to support brain health, memory and energy. That includes B vitamins, zinc, lion’s mane mushroom, rhodiola, ginseng and more.

It’s suitable for ages 14 and up, and now comes in a handy pouch—ideal if you’re always on the go.

Not magic—but it works

Ella T was sceptical, but after two weeks, she looked back and realised she’d smashed through several projects she’d been putting off: "It’s not a miracle drug—but I was focused and finished everything without feeling like I couldn’t do it."

Arthur C, a coffee lover, said it gave him a noticeable lift without the crash: "Certainly noticeable and no crash or fatigue."

And Yvonne C, who’s been using it for over a year, loves the brand’s no-nonsense approach: "Noggin has made a real and positive impact on how I look after my well-being and health."

Worth a try?