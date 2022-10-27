Banff and Buchan MSP welcomes refreshed Baby Box support

Karen Adam MSP has welcomed the news on Baby Boxes.

The Scottish Government introduced the Baby Boxes scheme in 2017, entitling every new-born in Scotland to a box containing essential items intended to make sure that every child has the best possible start in life.

Based the latest figures for number of Baby Boxes given out by health boards, 235,622 boxes have been distributed to parents across Scotland since the start of the project.

Ms Adam, said: “I am delighted that Scotland’s much cherished Baby Box is being given a makeover in time for its fifth anniversary. Already, 26,085 baby boxes have been delivered across the NHS Grampian area by the SNP in government since 2017.

“With updated clothing designs, the refreshed baby box also now includes a baby toothbrush to promote oral health from the very beginning of a baby’s life.

“The arrival of a new baby is a wonderful moment for every family but, as every new parent no doubt appreciates, the costs of welcoming a new addition to the family are significant - particularly when household budgets are under increasing pressure with the cost-of-living crisis.