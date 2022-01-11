Blake Nilssen suffered second-degree burns after toppling an unattended cleaning bucket while trying to stand up at the Little Dreams Nursery in Aberdeen.

His suffering worsened after staff covered him in paper towels and when they removed them it ripped off blisters that started to form.

The tot was also denied treatment for an hour because staff waited for parents to collect him instead of calling for an ambulance.

Little Blake after he had undergone treatment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The Care Inspectorate has now upheld multiple complaints against the nursery and ordered bosses to make immediate changes.

Blake’s family is considering a legal action and issued a warning to parents over fears of a repeat tragedy.

The tot’s mother, Ellie Johnson said: “Blake faces being scarred for life and now we have a constant fear of knowing who to trust to take care of our son in the future.

“Little Dreams Nursery should be closed. This is utterly indefensible.”

Blake Nilssen recovering in the arms of dad Daryl.

Blake was injured on Thursday November 4 in the ‘baby room’ he had attended since April three days per week at a cost of £52 per day.

Ms Johnson, who runs her own beauty business, dropped Blake off at 9.30am but at 3.45pm was told to collect her son as he “managed to tip a bucket of water on himself”.

The 27-year-old said: “They said the water had a bit of bleach in it but that was it.

“There was no urgency in their voice and they didn’t say the water was boiling.”

Newborn Blake with mum Ellie Johnson.

Ms Johnson and partner Daryl Nilssen, a 31-year-old offshore worker, only realised things were serious on arrival at the nursery.

She continued: “We opened the door and heard the most horrific screaming.

“It was chilling. Then we realised it came from our little boy. There’s no words to describe the fear we felt at that moment.”

The parents saw Blake stripped to his nappy and vest with his limbs covered in cling film and paper towels.

MS Johnson said: ““He was screaming, his skin was red all over and there was an overwhelming smell of bleach with liquid running down his legs and arms from burst blisters.

“I screamed at the staff, grabbed Blake and drove to A&E. Blake screamed so hard he lost consciousness a few times on the way, literally passing out from the pain.”

At Aberdeen Royal Infirmary medics repeatedly rinsed Blake in a special shower room before a plastic surgeon burst the blisters and treated them with aloe vera gel.

Blake was also given small doses of morphine to ease the pain and help him sleep as he was detained for observation.

The next day he was put under general anaesthetic for a “skin scrub”. His burns were dressed in six layers of bandages to aid healing and prevent infection.

Ms Johnson concluded: “Blake is now on the road to recovery but this road is a long one.

“But we still don’t have answers to the most obvious question – why was a bucket with boiling bleach left in a baby room?

“This wasn’t an accident – it was blatant negligence.

“Daryl and I really debated about next steps but we felt a sense of duty to highlight what happened so parents and other nurseries can be more mindful.”

The couple made 10 complaints to the Care Inspectorate which prompted an immediate on-site inspection.

Investigators said staff gave “differing accounts of what happened” which also differed from the incident forms and described nursery supervision as “ineffective” and criticised their use of paper towels and failing to call an ambulance.

The report noted: “It is our considered view that the inactions taken by the staff may have caused further complications to Blake’s injuries.

“Staff should have contacted the emergency services, immediately. They would have been able to give the right advice while awaiting an ambulance which would have minimised the pain and discomfort Blake must have been experiencing.”

Eight requirements were ordered against the nursery including making sure staff are first-aid trained and aware of emergency procedures.

Neil Davidson, Partner at Digby Brown Solicitors in Aberdeen, is now supporting the Blake’s family.

He said: “What happened to Blake is horrendous. The trauma he and his parents experienced will endure for a long time so I praise their courage in speaking out.

“As parents we place the highest trust in those who care for our children and the Care Inspectorate quite rightly demanded improvements at this nursery.

“We will do all we can to help this young family recover and move on following this awful incident.”

A Little Dreams spokesperson said: “We won’t be making any comment at this time.”

