Avian flu outbreak discovered in Scotland

The highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 was found in a backyard flock of mixed poultry near Collieston.

The birds have now been humanely culled, while a 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone have been established around the premises.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In these areas, there will be restrictions on the movement of poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure.

Ducks await being sent to a slaughterhouse. Picture: Gaizka Iroz/AFP via Getty Images

Other outbreaks of H5N1 were identified in Dumfries and Galloway as well as Arbroath towards the end of last year.

The Scottish Government’s rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “In order to try to keep their birds safe and stop the spread of the disease, producers and bird keepers are reminded to comply with the housing order from last year.

“We ask that the public continue to remain vigilant and report any findings of dead wild birds to Defra’s national telephone helpline.

“Do not touch or pick up any dead or sick birds that you find.”

Scotland’s chief veterinary officer Sheila Voas urged all bird keepers to ensure their biosecurity measures were up to scratch.

She said: “The risk to the general public’s health from avian influenza is very low.

“However, the risk to people with intensive exposure to infected birds is considered to be low.

“Food Standards Scotland advises that avian influenzas pose a very low food safety risk for consumers, and it does not affect the consumption of poultry products, including eggs.”

Bird flu had previously been detected in a separate case in a free range flock of hens near Gretna in December.

Letters warning residents of a nearby avian flu outbreak were also sent to residents across the UK’s North East earlier this week.

It comes as Defra confirmed there had been 83 cases of avian flu in England, including cases in Blaydon, Gateshead, and Byker, Newcastle.