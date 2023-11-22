Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has announced £5 million of funding to fight antimicrobial resistance – in the name of the famous Scotsman Sir Alexander Fleming, who first discovered Penicillin

The UK Government has announced a £5 million grant for the Fleming Centre – named after famous Scottish microbiologist Sir Alexander Fleming – in a bid to fight antimicrobial resistance.

According to Imperial College London, antimicrobial resistance already kills over one million people around the world each year, and is a growing challenge in treating infections such as MRSA.

During his Autumn Statement, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced the money would go to a partnership between Imperial College London and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Alexander Fleming. (Photos by BBC/Parliament/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

Due to open in 2028, the centre will be based at the St Mary’s Hospital site in Paddington, London, where the first antibiotic was discovered by Sir Alexander in 1928.

Sir Alexander was born in Darvel, East Ayrshire, where he was educated at Darvel School and Kilmarnock Academy. A Sir Alexander Fleming community building already exists in Kilmarnock.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Hunt said: “[The year] 2028 marks the centenary of the invention of penicillin by Alexander Fleming and I’m giving £5m to Imperial College and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust to set up a Fleming Centre to inspire the next generation of world changing innovations.”

Professor Hugh Brady, president of Imperial College London, said antimicrobial resistance was “one of the greatest challenges facing society”.

“The Fleming Centre will bring together academic, clinical and policy expertise across Imperial College London and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust to tackle this problem head on,” he said.

Prof Tim Orchard, chief executive of Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “This funding is vital investment into the Fleming Centre and our efforts, alongside our partners at Imperial College London, to tackle one of the biggest challenges facing healthcare systems around the world.