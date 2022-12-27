If you need medication over the Christmas holidays in 2022 then you may be in for a wait, here’s what you should know.

Are pharmacies open on the Christmas bank holiday?

Boots, Well Pharmacy and Lloyds pharmacies have all been closed over Christmas and Boxing Day this year, and will remain closed today on December 27, 2022 before reopening tomorrow on December 28.

To find out the specific opening times of your local pharmacy, like Boots for example, you can do so using their Store Locator on their website.

Use pharmacies' store locator tools online to check their availability over the festive period.

Will pharmacies be open on New Year’s Eve?

Lloyds Pharmacy will be open on New Year’s Eve but it will operate within limited hours. On New Year’s day and the bank holiday of January 2, however, they will be closed. Once again, it is recommended you check your nearest pharmacy’s opening hours by entering your postcode in their store locator as opening times may vary between branches.

