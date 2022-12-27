Are pharmacies open on the Christmas bank holiday?
Boots, Well Pharmacy and Lloyds pharmacies have all been closed over Christmas and Boxing Day this year, and will remain closed today on December 27, 2022 before reopening tomorrow on December 28.
To find out the specific opening times of your local pharmacy, like Boots for example, you can do so using their Store Locator on their website.
Will pharmacies be open on New Year’s Eve?
Lloyds Pharmacy will be open on New Year’s Eve but it will operate within limited hours. On New Year’s day and the bank holiday of January 2, however, they will be closed. Once again, it is recommended you check your nearest pharmacy’s opening hours by entering your postcode in their store locator as opening times may vary between branches.
For example, by doing so we can see the Boots Pharmacy at Edinburgh Ocean Terminal Shopping Centre will remain closed from January 1 to January 3 in 2023.