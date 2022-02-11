Covid: Will Scotland follow England in scrapping all restrictions, including self isolation rules?

This would make England one of the first nations to remove this legal requirement, as Mr Johnson continues to forge a more relaxed approach to the virus than most other leaders.

But while the move is more dramatic than measures elsewhere, it comes amid a wave of general easing of restrictions taking place across Europe and beyond.

With the legal requirement to isolate replaced by guidance, England will join Sweden in its hands-off approach.

The Scandinavian country has been an outlier throughout the pandemic, relying largely on individual behaviour rather than law.

Sweden has also announced an end to free testing for all but the most vulnerable and health care workers.

This is a move predicted in England, with some warning in January that free lateral flow tests would be scrapped before the summer.

For now, there are no plans for Scotland to follow England in removing the requirement to self-isolate.

While Mr Johnson aims to scrap emergency Covid powers a month earlier than their expiry date in March, the Scottish Government plans to extend several of these for a further six months, until September 24.

The Scottish Government has continued to take a more cautious approach than the UK Government throughout the pandemic, and there are currently still several more measures in place in Scotland, including the requirement to wear face coverings indoors and the Covid certification scheme.

Ministers have criticised Mr Johnson’s move, with health secretary Humza Yousaf calling it an attempt to distract from the ongoing scandal around parties held at Downing Street during lockdown.

While restrictions may be eased in Scotland before long, Mr Yousaf said this decision would be made in a “thoughtful” way.

A new strategic framework for navigating the future of the pandemic is set to be published after the February recess.

This is likely to include a more relaxed approach, but unlikely to do away with all measures completely.

