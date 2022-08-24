Aberdeenshire Council offers free period products for everyone

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With funding from the Scottish Government, Aberdeenshire Council provides access to free disposable sanitary pads, tampons and reusable pads.

The scheme started running earlier this year and received positive feedback, particularly as many families may be struggling with the rising cost of living.

Education & Children’s Services Committee chair Councillor Gillian Owen said: “We’re pleased to be able to support our residents and visitors in always being able to access free period products.

“This not only removes the financial barriers but ensures equality and dignity for everyone in recognising these products aren’t a luxury and are free to all.

Education & Children’s Services Committee vice-chair Councillor Anne Simpson added: “I would encourage anyone that needs period products to use the 'Pick Up My Period' app which provides people with an interactive map of locations that products are available from.

“This includes all Live Life Aberdeenshire swimming pools, community centres, libraries and within ladies, gents and disabled toilets.”

The app is available on Apple and Android devices.

People can also order online by visiting www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/communities-and-events/sanitary-products

The Period Products Act came into force on Monday, August 15 and builds on the Period Products in Schools regulations which came into force in October 2020, placing a duty on local authorities and grant-aided schools to provide free products for pupils.

The Act states that everyone in Scotland who has a period should have reasonably convenient access to period products, free of charge, as and when they are required.

This includes visitors to Scotland for the duration of their stay.

Since 2017, the Scottish Government has invested more than £27 million to fund access in a range of public settings and the new law will cement this progress.