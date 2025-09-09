A manifesto for change demands action for one in five Scots

Charity calls on next government to prioritise support for long-term health conditions

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bold manifesto has been launched by Scotland’s biggest health charity representing four long-term conditions, calling on Scotland's next government to make urgent, meaningful improvements for the one in five people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions or Long Covid.

The new 2026 manifesto was unveiled on Monday, September 8, outlining a series of lived experienced, evidenced based policy asks developed directly from the voices and experiences of those living with these health conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS) is behind the call to action, with the manifesto setting out a comprehensive vision for a fairer, healthier Scotland - backed by research, real stories and a clear roadmap for change.

Jane-Claire Judson, Chief Executive, Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland

The influential health charity is demanding cross-party commitment to a series of achievable goals that address prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and the often-overlooked social determinants of health like poverty and isolation.

Among the top priorities is a guarantee of access to rehabilitation, expanded support for early detection of cardiovascular risks and the rollout of a 24/7 thrombectomy service to improve stroke outcomes.

Jane-Claire Judson, Chief Executive, Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, said: “This manifesto is built on what people have told us matters most to them. It isn’t just about clinical care, it’s about fairness, dignity and making sure no one is left behind when it comes to their health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re not asking for the impossible. These are practical, impactful changes that will transform lives. Politicians need to listen and act.”

The manifesto has been shaped through months of intensive consultation with CHSS service users, peer group partners and advisory panels. It highlights clear areas where Scotland’s healthcare and social support systems are falling short.

The charity is urging all political parties to take on the five key themes of the manifesto: Prevention and Early Detection, Acute and Specialist Care, Rehabilitation and Supported Self-Management, Health Beyond Healthcare and the power of lived experience.

Each theme contains actionable asks, such as developing national standards for COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) care, expanding pulmonary rehabilitation services, and reviewing Carer Support Payment to ensure no one is pushed into poverty due to ill health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHSS has long been a leading voice for person-centred care in Scotland, delivering services that help people rebuild confidence, regain independence and reconnect with the things that matter most after life-changing health events.

As well as tackling health inequality, the manifesto highlights the cost to the NHS of inaction. Cardiovascular disease alone costs nearly £950 million a year, while stroke survivors are three times more likely to live independently if they receive timely access to thrombectomy treatment.

Personal stories shared in the manifesto bring the issues to life. Wilma, a stroke survivor, credits thrombectomy for saving her life. Su, who lives with bronchiectasis, says pulmonary rehab gave her life back. Alice and Hannah, both living with Long Covid, describe how a lack of coordinated support forced them to give up work and education.

Jane-Claire added: “Too many lives are half lived because the right support simply isn’t there. It doesn’t have to be that way. We need to get this right for the next generation - and that starts now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With health inequalities deepening and the burden of long-term conditions growing, CHSS says this manifesto offers not a list of demands, but a blueprint for change.