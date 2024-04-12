World Champion Scotch pie secret recipe bought by butcher shop of the year

Butcher Nigel Ovens (left) owner of McCaskies in Wemyss Bay who has bought the recipes, brand and intelectual property of World Scotch Pie Champion Alan Pirie of James Pirie & Son Newtyle, Angus

The five-time winning world championship Scotch pie recipe has been sold to the UK’s favourite butcher shop.

Alan and Norma Pirie, owners of James Pirie and Son, which closed earlier this month, have sold their world-beating scotch pie recipe to McCaskie’s Butcher and Café of Wemyss Bay.

The multi-award-winning Inverclyde butcher, which was crowned the UK’s Butcher Shop of the Year, now owns the Pirie brand, coveted recipes and intellectual property.

McCaskie’s managing director Nigel Ovens said the company would increase production of the internationally renowned Pirie Pie, along with other leading Pirie favourites at their production unit in Wemyss Bay.

“Given Pirie’s fabulous heritage, McCaskie’s absolutely intends to protect and promote the brand name and recipes, honouring the legendary status owner Alan, his father Jim and wife Norma have established over the past 64 years,” Mr Ovens said.

“We have a long-standing friendship with the Pirie family and, as they head off to enjoy a well-deserved retirement, McCaskie’s will ensure that their life’s work lives on.”

The Piries had just lifted the World Scotch Pie Championship award in January before retiring, having previously won the honour in 2023, 2021, 2020 and 2018.

After sealing the deal this week, Mr Pirie said: “We can’t think of a better company than McCaskie’s to continue the Pirie brand and recipes. Not only are they officially the ‘Best Butcher Shop in the UK’, but they have a formidable catalogue of national award-winning products themselves.

“Our families share the same values and commitment to the highest standards of both product and service and we’re reassured that the Pirie legacy will be in safe keeping at McCaskie’s.”

McCaskie’s, which is the reigning Scottish Black Pudding Champion, also has a track record of winning national awards for their range of products, including Scotland’s most awarded Haggis, with its own family recipe book, dating back generations, under lock and key.