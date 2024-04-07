World Champion Scotch pie makers five times over close doors for good

The Piries won the World Championship Scotch Pie award five times.

The five-time winners of the World Championship Scotch Pie awards have decided to hang up their aprons one last time.

Award-winning James Pirie & Son’s Newtyle butcher shop closed its doors this weekend after 64 years in business.

The Angus-based family business had just clinched the title of World Championship Scotch Pie winners for the fifth time in January this year.

James Pirie and Son has closed its doors for good

At the time, Alan Pirie, who owned the business with his wife, Norma, told reporters: “We get people coming in from miles around to taste our pies. Everyone wants to taste a world champion pie.”

The husband-and-wife team said they have made the decision to close so they can enjoy retirement.

The couple said they have tried to take a step back from the business in recent times, but said they have struggled to find anyone to take it on.

Speaking to The Scotsman, the Piries said queues of people were lining the street outside the shop in Newtyle, Blairgowrie, to get their hands on the last of the pies before they officially closed for good on Saturday.

In a statement, Mr Pirie said: “As you may know, both Norma and I are now in our seventies and have been trying to find someone to take over the business but without success.

“We have also tried taking a step back from the day-to-day running which has worked to a certain extent.

“However, our current level of involvement in the business is greater than we would want at this time in our lives.

“We have dedicated the past 64 years to the business and have really enjoyed it.

“We have family, friends and hobbies we now want to prioritise and have therefore decided to close completely with effect from 6 April.

“It has been such a hard decision to make and it hurts so much to know our decision affects the lives of our loyal staff and all our wonderful customers, many of whom have become friends.

“It has been an absolute honour and a pleasure to have served you all during sad times and happy times and we have so many great memories to take with us into retirement.

“Thank you for all the support you have shown us over the past 64 years and we wish you good health, happiness, and success in the future.

“The next 10 days will be a difficult time for our staff who deserve all our compassion and we congratulate them all on finding new employment and wish them well in their new ventures.”

Former member of staff Shelly McLeod said: “Enjoy your well deserved retirement Alan and Norma.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to work for you. Norma, you have been the best boss anybody could ever have. As you know, you were more than just a boss.

“Even now, working in the ‘pie shop’ with Yvonne and Shaun, its been lots of laughs and many a pie made.

“Thank you for all the memories over the last 20 odd years.

The butchery shop first opened in 1960.