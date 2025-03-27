The mixed woodland contains some commercial timber and mature broadleaves.

A 130-acre woodland near a picturesque village on the west coast of Scotland has gone up for sale.

Strathellen Wood, near Plockton, has come on the market for offers over £325,000.

The property, which sits on the shores of Loch Carron in Wester Ross, has been unmanaged and left to develop naturally for years.

Goldcrest Land & Forestry Group (GLFG), who is managing the sale, said the site has potential for a cabin hideaway development, subject to planning consent. The Argyll & Bute Local Development Plan 2 (2024) states that established woodland areas are the preferred locations for huts.

The mixed woodland contains some commercial timber and mature broadleaves. | Goldcrest Land & Forestry Group

The property agents said the land is rich in biodiversity and wildlife and offers stunning sea views towards the Isle of Skye and the Torridon hills.

The wood is made up of broadleaves, some of which are native, including semi-ancient Atlantic oaks, silver birch, sycamore, rowan and hazel.

Strathellen also includes some Sitka spruce, lodgepole pine and Scots pine which hold timber value. GFLG said the area has a mild climate, due to the influence of the Gulf Stream and is well suited to growing forestry. The property is not subject to any current forestry grant schemes.

The property agents said the site is home to a historic arboretum within the property with some magnificent specimen trees.

The mixture of cover and open ground also presents an opportunity for deer stalking. Sporting rights are included in the sale, with the current owner holding a management agreement in place until June.

Jock Galbraith, partner at GLFG, said: “Strathellen Wood is in a fabulous location overlooking the whitewashed cottages of Plockton or ‘The Jewel of the Highlands’ as it is known.

“The considerable amenity element to this woodland offers owners the chance to sink deep into nature and enjoy the surroundings from the rich biodiversity to the stunning views.

“A cabin, should consent be given, would also offer a wonderful escapist bolthole from which to enjoy this very attractive wood as well as a base from which to explore the west coast and Inner Hebrides.

“The area offers a wealth of outdoor activities, from scenic cycling to sea swimming and sailing.