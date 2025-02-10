Wild boar 'dumped illegally' near Highlands rewilding estate and lynx release site

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A sounder of wild boar appear to have been released at a site not far from where lynx were illegally dumped earlier this year.

The pigs were photographed in a wooded area near the village of Insh, about 12 miles from Kingussie in the Cairngorms National Park. It has been claimed there are about 20 of the animals roaming the area.

The sighting was within about a mile of woodland near the Dell of Killiehuntly where four young lynx were illegally released in January.

While there are feral pigs in Scotland, which experts say are a hybrid of domestic pigs and wild boar, sources have told The Scotsman the fresh sounder appear to be genetically closer to wild boar.

According to NatureScot, the Scottish Government’s nature agency, wild boar are former natives, which means that it is an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 to release them or allow them to escape.

Claims have been made that the pigs look more like genetically pure wild boar than feral pigs | Supplied

One resident who lives in the Insh area, who wished to remain anonymous, said straw was found where the pigs were spotted, suggesting the animals were previously held in captivity and dumped illegally. The resident also claimed the pigs were friendly, suggesting they had been bred in captivity.

The Cairngorms Crofters & Farmers Community questioned who was behind what the organisation described as “highly irresponsible releases”.

“Not knowing the source of these released animals, The Cairngorms Crofters & Farmers Community is extremely concerned that they could pose a significant disease risk to livestock, wildlife, and even humans,” the group said in a statement.

“Diseases such as bovine tuberculosis, foot-and-mouth disease and leptospirosis could have devastating consequences for Scotland’s farming community. And, as has been evidenced elsewhere in Scotland, these creatures can cause serious problems for crofts and farms – particularly in areas like the Cairngorms where livestock and arable farming are common.”

Retired Strathspey Veterinary Practice vet Andrew Rafferty said if the pigs were from a high-risk tuberculosis area, they could be carrying the bacteria.

“TB of course is infectious to humans, as is leptospirosis, which can be carried by pigs,” he said. “Trichinella is also a potential zoonotic worry spread by free range pigs. Wild boar, of course, will kill dogs if threatened and possibly humans too. It is irresponsible for any person to release dangerous wild animals into the wild without proper consideration of the consequences.”

NatureScot said it was made aware of the pigs and that Forestry Land Scotland is leading on trapping the animals.

A spokesperson said: “We are liaising with partner agencies to ascertain the full circumstances of how they came to be in the area. We understand that Police Scotland has also been informed of the situation."

There have been suggestions that release of these pigs was not sanctioned and could be linked to guerrilla rewilders.

Ross Ewing, director of moorland at Scottish Land & Estates, said: "This appears to be a reckless and illegal act which demonstrates a total disregard for both animal welfare and the wider environment.

"We saw the tragic consequences of last month’s illegal lynx release, which resulted in the death of one of the animals. Those responsible for these incidents show little concern for the welfare of the species they release or the serious impacts they could have.”

Some of the wild boar that were spotted near within a few miles from where the lynx were illegally dumped last month | Supplied

The Cairngorms National Park Authority said in a statement: “The animals appear to be relatively domesticated and it is likely that this is an illegal release. The park authority condemns any illegal release of animals in the strongest possible terms.”

A Police Scotland investigation is still ongoing to find out who released the four lynx which, according to the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), had clearly been domesticated.

One of the lynx died after being successfully recaptured. RZSS said the four cats, which were likely siblings, were all starving when checked over.

First Minister John Swinney said there would be no release of lynx under his Government, while attending the National Farmers Union Scotland (NFU Scotland) conference last week. His comments came after concerns were raised about the release of the four bobtail cats.