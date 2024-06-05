Why has it snowed in Scotland and is there set to be more snowfall this week?

Summer is almost here, but some areas feel like winter is hanging around

While the sunscreen and barbeques have already been out with summer just round the corner, an Arctic wind has swept through Scotland bringing with it dustings of snow and pushing temperatures in some areas down to well below zero.

Snow has been falling over some of the country’s highest mountains, including in the Cairngorms.

The weather change means some of the country’s more exposed areas could reach minus 10C, according to the Mountain Weather Information Service (MWIS).

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Weather forecast for Cairn Gorm over the next few days

Previous weather reports show snowfall in June is not unusual.

In 2013, roads in Aberdeenshire and Morayshire were closed because of snowfall in June and temperatures reaching minus 3.

In 2010, skiers took advantage of ski tows being open at the Cairngorm Mountain resort near Aviemore for the first time in midsummer. It was a year where the ski resort’s problem was not too little snow, but too much.

During the season that year, the centre was forced to close on 19 days, usually to clear the tons of snow from roads, car parks and the funicular train track.

MWIS said the recent cold spell included a forecast for a mix of hail and snow falling over high ground.