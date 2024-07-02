Why a Scottish forest planned for idyllic beauty spot is set for court battle

Campaigners are concerned over the forest’s impact on wildlife, including black grouse.

A forest plantation planned for a national scenic area is set for a court battle over claims it could cause “landscape-scale destruction”.

A 700-hectare conifer forest is being planted around a countryside walkway named after one of Scotland’s most celebrated writers: John Buchan, author of The Thirty Nine Steps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plantation, which will predominantly be non-native Sitka spruce, is already being put in the ground at Stobo Hope, near Peebles.

Campaigners have said there are signs where they believe a herbicide has been used in areas where there is dead vegetation and no green shoots at this time of year | Supplied

Campaign group Stobo Residents Action Group (SRAG), protesting against the development over concerns for the environment, lodged a petition for a judicial review of the planting which has been given permission to proceed.

In the planning stage, NatureScot had concluded the plantation would have “significant and adverse effects” on what is a designated National Scenic Area.

Since the petition was lodged, Scottish Forestry has also been accused of using “an indiscriminate, broad-spectrum herbicide” over “much of the western slopes of Stobo Hope”, including wetland habitats.

SRAG said this is causing “a devastating effect on the fungal invertebrate populations, destroying the habitat and food supply for animals and birds.”

Campaigners and the RSPB have said the area is one of the most important lek sites - where grouse mate - in the south of Scotland.

Black Grouse have undergone a catastrophic decline in the Southern Uplands and are threatened with extinction. The population in southern Scotland is now vulnerable, with just over 200 lekking males recorded in 2021, and the population is isolated from birds to the north in Scotland and the South in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In planning documents for the plantation, Scottish Forestry claimed the proposed scheme was “not likely to cause a significant negative environmental effect to black grouse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A SRAG spokesperson, however, said: “Cover and nesting sites for black grouse have been destroyed, increasing predation pressure and the vulnerability of young grouse that rely on invertebrates. It is difficult to see how this ecological destruction can be compliant with current UK regulations for woodland creation and management.”

They added: “The Stobo Hope woodland creation scheme seems to be an example of continued landscape-scale destruction through the replacement of moorlands with commercial coniferous forest and drainage of wetlands.”

Scottish Forestry said due to ongoing judicial review proceedings, it would not be appropriate comment.

On herbicide use, a spokesperson for the government body said: “In general terms, very low levels of herbicides are used within forestry in the UK compared to other land uses. Approved herbicides are typically used in woodland creation to help control competing vegetation and assist with the establishment of young trees.

“All herbicides for use in forestry must be approved by the Health & Safety Executive. It would be up to the land manager to ensure that they use an approved herbicide and in line with the method and application rate described on the product label. Scottish Forestry is not responsible for approving herbicide use.”