Cata Sand is an archaeological site on the island of Sanday in Orkney. It's known for its early Neolithic houses and a unique collection of 18th or 19th-century whale bones. The site is actively eroding, and researchers are working to excavate and understand its secrets before they are lost to the sea. | Gregor Sinclair

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Islanders have transformed one of the most remote farmhouses in the UK into a location for visitors to see what life was like as a farmer in the 19th century.

Following years of painstaking work, residents of the Orkney island of Sanday will be opening the Historic Environment Scotland-listed farm of Boloquoy to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The house, farm and water mill lie on the island’s western coastline, and were continuously inhabited by the Fea family from 1762 to 2023.

The Historic Environment Scotland-listed farm of Boloquoy has been carefully restored and curated into a living museum for guests to come and visit or stay | Gregor Sinclair

The property was bought by the Sinclairs in 2013, but the former Boloquoy farmer and last member of the Fea family stayed in the farm house on a life tenancy until he left in 2022.

After discovering 200-300 year old artefacts and the complete Fea family history spanning more than two centuries, Mrs Sinclair and her business partner, Dave Walker, decided to restore the home to tell the house’s story.

Jackie Sinclair and Dave Walker who have been restoring the home for the last two years | Gregor Sinclair

“We had never been in the house apart from maybe for a cup of tea,” Mrs Sinclair said.

“What we found was a real treasure trove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We didn’t want to just let it out as a holiday let, we wanted to do it justice and tell its story.”

One of the rooms before the restoration work began | Gregor Sinclair

During the renovation, the pair uncovered various artefacts including 18th and 19th century furnishings, clothing and lost personal treasures including unopened Christmas gifts from over a century ago.

The restoration has been completed to reflect the period between 1880 and 1950 “to show what life was like as a 19th century farmer on the edge of the world,” they said.

One of the rooms after the restoration work | Dean Allen

Opening to the public this summer, the location is set to transport guests and visitors to a bygone era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From next year, it will be possible to spend the night in the original Victorian beds, including a traditional Orcadian box bed.

Beyond the house itself, the farm is home to restored barns housing historic farm implements beneath traditional turf roofs, and heritage breeds of livestock, vegetables and crops.

The nearby mill pond habit has been revitalised in partnership with RSPB Scotland and now supports a range of waders and coastal birds. Future plans include bringing the water mill on site back to life.

Ms Sinclair said: “I’ve always loved Boloquoy, ever since the day I arrived on Sanday 30 years ago. As I drove past, it caught my eye immediately. The fields full of haystacks, the old water mill down by the sea - I wondered if I’d travelled back in time. It feels right that we are now returning the farm to its natural state, weaving together the stories of generations living in harmony with the landscape.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Historic Environment Scotland-listed farm of Boloquoy has been carefully reconstructed and curated into a living museum for guests to come, stay, step back in time and experience the life of a Victorian farming family. | Dean Allen

Boloquoy Victorian Farmhouse Mill opened this summer to the public for tours and afternoon teas. Spending the night at the property will be available from 2026, with bookings open.

The story of Boloquoy, its history and its subsequent restoration feature in a new documentary film, which is now available to view online.

The Sinclairs are active farmers on the island.

They built up their farm business by buying smaller, neighbouring farms over time.

One of their farms, How, has been in Mr Sinclair’s family for six generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad