Illegal lynx release in Highlands condemned by John Swinney after capture

A police investigation is ongoing as to who released the pair of lynx seen wandering the Highlands.

Scotland’s first minister has condemned the illegal release of two lynx in the Highlands after they were successfully recovered from the wild.

His comments came after experts warned the two cats could have died if they had remained in the wild.

On Wednesday, police confirmed the pair of lynx were seen on the loose in the Drumguish area, near Kingussie, after what was deemed a suspected illegal release by authorities.

The two lynx shown on the loose in this image. Picture: RZSS | RZSS

The animals have been safely recovered, with the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) confirming that experts had managed to humanely trap the two lynx overnight with the help of police.

Details on where they came from are yet to be confirmed.

A pair of lynx have been spotted in the Highlands in a suspected illegal release, according to authorities | PA

RZSS chief executive David Field said the charity condemns the illegal release of these lynx “in the strongest possible terms.”

“It was a highly irresponsible act and it is very unlikely they would have survived in the wild due to a lack of adequate preparation,” he said.

“Their abandonment was reckless to the animals, public the community and nature.”

John Swinney Mr Swinney said the release of the lynx “should not have happened” and was “an illegal act”.

The First Minister said: “I am enormously grateful to everybody who has contributed to the safe capture of the lynx.

“They have been captured by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, but I am aware a number of other parties locally assisted in that process, including officers of Police Scotland and gamekeepers locally.”

He made the comments during First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood after Conservative Highlands and Islands MSP Edward Mountain spoke of “genuine concerns” in the community “over what was a very serious wildlife crime.”

The bobtail cats were caught using live trail cameras near baited traps in what was “a long night for our specialist keepers,” said David Barclay, manager of the RZSS Saving Wildcats team.

“It was amazing to see the lynx being captured safely and humanely, which makes the lack of sleep more than worth it.”

Due to biosecurity laws, the cats need to spend 30 days in suitable quarantine facilities. They will be held at Edinburgh Zoo, where further assessments of their health and welfare will happen.

Mr Barclay said: “Long term, they may return to Highland Wildlife Park, which is near where they were trapped, though it is too early to say for certain.”

The pair of lynx were also spotted roaming in the vicinity of the Killiehuntly estate, which is run by Wildland Ltd, a rewilding organisation owned by Danish billionaire and landowner Anders Povlsen.

The lynx captured on the loose on camera | RZSS

The pair have subsequently been nicknamed “The KillieHuntly Two.”

Rewilding and conservationist groups have since spoken out condemning the illegal act, including the Lynx to Scotland Project, which is campaigning for the legal and safe return of lynx to the Scottish Highlands.

Peter Cairns, executive director of SCOTLAND: The Big Picture, one of the charities involved in the project, said the suspected illegal release “is unwelcome and grossly irresponsible.”

He said: “It’s excellent news that experts from the RZSS were able to humanely trap the lynx so rapidly, and that the lynx are safe.

“The Lynx to Scotland Project is working to secure the return of Lynx to the Scottish Highlands, but irresponsible and illegal releases such as this are simply counter-productive.”

Ross Macleod, head of policy Scotland at the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust, said: “Irrespective of differing views across the stakeholder spectrum involved in the debate, and whether or not an application for reintroduction proceeds in future years, the willingness to consider all the challenges by the participants has been testament to an open dialogue. That is what makes the illegal release of these wild animals so incredibly frustrating, quite apart from the welfare risks to the lynx themselves.

“In this respect we are relieved that the animals have been recaptured by the RZSS. Like other groups, we condemn this illegal release of wild animals in the strongest possible terms.”

The Highland Wildlife Park is already home to two northern lynx, named Switch and Neon.