Dalbeg beach, Isle of Lewis.

An electricity transmission hub planned for an Outer Hebridean island has been described as the facilitator for “mass industrialisation” of the location.

Proposals by SSEN for a 400kV substation and a converter station to connect to a proposed wind farm on the Isle of Lewis have been lodged.

The development is earmarked for Arnish moor, a site that has been previously recognised for its wildlife and globally important peatland habitats.

Previous plans to develop the site have been rejected by Scottish ministers because of the impact on the local environment.

SSEN said following community consultations, it had already removed the proposed development from the original planned site to Arnish in response to concerns raised.

The planned electricity hub development is one of several planned sites to connect to proposed wind farm developments.

These include the proposed Northland Power wind farm (N4), which could see up to 66 turbines, each 380m (1,246ft) tall, installed three to eight miles (5-13km) from the shore off the west coast of Lewis.

Norman Smith, a member of local campaign group Save Our Island, said the proposed substation and converter is “the facilitator to mass industrialisation of the island”.

He told The Scotsman: “The plans for the Arnish development are going to materially change the island.

“The environmental damage that is going to be caused by this has actually been acknowledged already, including the destruction to peat and other protected areas.

“The lighting and the noise from the development will disturb otters and birds of prey because it will damage their hunting and nesting sites, but also the aftermath of the lighting, the fences, the pylons etc will continue to impact them.

“This area is protected. It’s an SSSI and internationally important for carbon sinks yet they are developing this under the guise of Net Zero.”

The proposed site is some 280 hectares, but SSEN insisted the development would “occupy a relatively small area of the overall proposed development area”. The company said the majority of the site is not expected to be used and will be reserved for peat management, including peat restoration.

Previous plans to develop on the moor were rejected in 2008 by Scottish ministers because of globally significant peatlands in the area.

Mr Smith added: “Now because of a change in ideology, under this guise of Net Zero, there are effectively ten current or pending applications for large scale wind farms on or around Lewis that are being facilitated by this converter station.

“This Arnish development is the facilitator to mass industrialisation of the island.”

He accused the developers of being disingenuous by “failing to consider the cumulative effect of all of the developments” on the island linked to energy transmission.

“They are breaking them down into little chunks and presenting them individually as if they are going to have a minimum impact,” he added.

“N4 is going to be incredibly destructive to the nature of the place in terms of the wildlife, people's wildlife, and the tourism industry.

"The scandal is these developers are presenting to the world a community in agreement when none of the organisations involved have consulted the community properly. Everything that has been presented as a consultation is a sham.”

A spokesperson for SSEN said the development includes a commitment to “deliver biodiversity net gain in line with SSEN Transmission’s Sustainability Strategy, and the appointment of an environmental clerk of works to advise on site-specific measures to reduce the impact of construction activities and ensure breeding birds are protected”.

The spokesperson added: “We have consulted extensively with the local community over our proposals for the AC substation and HVDC converter station and have addressed feedback from local community groups – as demonstrated by our decision to move the location of the infrastructure from the original preferred site at Creed North to a new site on Arnish Moor.

