The funding announcement comes as lambing is underway for many farmers across the country.

An additional half a million pounds allocated to a scheme to support farmers with sea eagle predation has been hailed as a hugely positive step by the farming community.

The Scottish Government announced it will be topping up the Sea Eagle Management Scheme from £436,000 to £970,000.

Research has shown sea eagles, otherwise known as white-tailed eagles, predate lambs and young sheep in some locations in Scotland.

The birds were reintroduced on the west coast of Scotland in the 1970s after being persecuted to extinction in the UK.

Their reintroduction has been hailed as a success for conservationists, with pairs now well-established across the west coast, with some even expanding as far as east Sutherland and Aberdeenshire.

The increase in the sea eagle population, however, has had a significant emotional and financial impact on affected farming and crofting businesses.

At the National Farmers Union Scotland (NFU Scotland) conference earlier this year, First Minister John Swinney said he recognised that where species have been introduced, such as sea eagles, there have been “unintended consequences”, adding: “The emotional and financial impacts for those farmers worst impacted cannot be underestimated.”

In response to the funding boost, David Colthart , a hill sheep farmer and chair of Argyll and Lochaber Sea Eagle stakeholder group, said: "For farmers and crofters whose stock is being predated by sea eagles, receiving that acknowledgement and to have this funding added to NatureScot’s existing Sea Eagle Management Scheme budget is another very positive step forward and welcomed.

“Going from £400,000 to nearly £1m, especially when there’s a Government saying there’s little money to go round, is very encouraging and reflective of the negative impact sea eagle predation is having on rural businesses. The funding increase shows the Government recognises there is a serious issue here.”

Mr Colthart said it can been difficult when some conservationists continue “to pour cold water on what the farmers are saying about the sea eagles and, in effect, not believing what we’re saying.”

He added: “It’s a hugely complicated issue and one that can have a huge impact.

"What's good is all stakeholders are still in the room actively trying to find a solution. The funding signifies that there’s a recognition of the issues being faced daily by those whose livelihoods are being impacted."

NFU Scotland’s president Andrew Connon said the cash will hopefully help NatureScot target mitigation to areas most seriously affected.

He added: “NFU Scotland very much appreciated minister for agriculture and connectivity Jim Fairlie MSP coming to Argyll in November to hear first-hand the impacts sea eagles can have when they focus on domestic livestock as a food source.

“We were also pleased that in February while attending the NFU Scotland annual conference, First Minister John Swinney MSP recognised not only the financial impacts, but also the effects on the mental health of those who have been seriously impacted by sea eagle predation.”

Farmers said previous funding in the scheme was based on data from 2012 and 2013, and therefore didn’t reflect the increase in damage caused by an increasing population of sea eagles.

The extra £534,000 will see a funding boost for shepherding and monitoring, with extra funding during the lambing season.

There will also be additional support provided to farms most impacted and who wish to develop more bespoke approaches to reduce the risk of predation.

Agriculture minister Jim Fairlie said: “I've been working with officials and NatureScot, as well as listening to the views of producers, to agree a way forward that allows our valued farmers and crofters to continue to successfully work the land at the same time as living alongside the sea eagle population.

“With lambing season upon us again I hope this increase in support will help mitigate the impact and manage the tension between wildlife conservation efforts and our vital farming communities.”