The stunning forest walks and adventure trails in Scotland still closed due to Storm Eowyn damage

National Trust for Scotland said up to 1,000 trees had blown down across its whole estate, as forestry managers warned several outdoor trails remain closed due to storm damage.

Several forest walks and outdoor activity trails remain closed or have diversions in place across Scotland due to ongoing work to clear damage left in the aftermath of Storm Eowyn.

Vast areas of Scotland’s rural areas were devastated when Storm Eowyn swept across the country in January, leaving hundreds of trees blown over and vehicles damaged in the weather front’s path.

Work has been ongoing to clear the networks and trails for public access, but due to the extent of the damage caused, the clear up is still ongoing well into spring.

Argyll and Bute has been particularly impacted by the extreme weather, with several routes managed by Forestry Land and Scotland (FLS) remaining closed for the foreseeable future.

Fallen trees across the country are still blocking paths | Katharine Hay

These include Ardcastle, which includes roads and paths that criss-cross the woods that are part of Kilmichael Forest, between Lochgilphead and Minard, running down to the Loch Fyne shore. They are ideal for walking, cycling and horse-riding, but remain closed due to ongoing work to remove debris caused by the storm.

The car park at Kilmun Aboretum, a woodland circuit that is part of Argyll Forest Park near Dunoon in Argyll, also remains closed due to fallen and dangerous lying trees that are yet to be cleared.

About seven miles away at Benmore, on the same Cowal peninsula, the Big Tree Trail, Black Gates Trail and Loch Eck Loop are all closed, due to being blocked in several places by fallen and dangerous trees.

The Puck's Glen gorge walking trail | Google Maps

It was announced earlier this week the nearby Puck’s Glen gorge, a spectacular walking route of almost two miles on the same peninsula, has also been closed for the spring and summer months while the damage is assessed.

Meanwhile ten miles to the north of the peninsula at Glenbranter, the Glen Eck Trail, Glenshellish Loop and Loch Eck Loop all remain closed until further notice due to damage from winter weather events.

Additionally, the Loch Lomond and Cowal Way between Glendaruel and Glenbranter is subject to a 10km [six mile] diversion around High Glenshellish.

FLS said it would reopen the closed routes as soon as it was safe to do so. The organisation has in the meantime asked members of the public to not attempt to access the closed trails, and to follow any diversions in place.

Trees have been felled across Culzean Country Park in South Ayrshire since storm Eowyn caused significant damage | National Trust for Scotland

National Trust Scotland (NTS) also saw vast areas of its land devastated by Storm Eowyn, including significant damage at Culzean Castle and Country Park where about 400 trees were blown over.

Overlooking the Firth of Clyde, Culzean Castle in South Ayrshire sits within a prized country park and is run by the National Trust for Scotland | MaryHerronPhoto - stock.adobe.com

An NTS spokesperson said some 750 to 1,000 trees across the trust’s grounds were lost due to the extreme weather. This included 120 trees at Hill of Tarvit, a 20th-century mansion house and gardens in Fife.

Notable trees were among the losses across the country, including two heritage apple trees in Priorwood Garden in the Borders, two champion trees - the largest and most impressive specimen of its species, either by height or girth - at Castle Fraser in Aberdeenshire, and a large historic cherry tree at Arduaine Garden, about 20 miles south of Oban.

In the wake of the storm damage, NTS announced earlier this week that it had embarked on a survey project to catalogue ancient, veteran, and notable trees across its entire estate.

The initiative is part of the trust’s broader ‘Plan for Nature’, which outlines the actions it will take to protect the nature in its care.