The 'record' 50 car parks where campervans can stay for £10 a night across Scotland

Katharine Hay
By Katharine Hay

Rural affairs correspondent

Published 18th Apr 2025, 09:37 BST
The announcement has been made ahead of Easter weekend

A record number of carparks across Scotland will be made available for overnight stays in campervans, it has been announced.

Forestry Land and Scotland (FLS) said visitors would have around 50 car parks to choose from to coincide with Easter Weekend.

This comes after three new locations were added to the FLS "Stay the Night" scheme, which allows self-contained motorhomes and campervans to park overnight at designated car parks across Scotland.

FLS said it has made significant upgrades to the Bridge of Orchy parking site in Argyll and ButeFLS said it has made significant upgrades to the Bridge of Orchy parking site in Argyll and Bute
FLS said it has made significant upgrades to the Bridge of Orchy parking site in Argyll and Bute | FLS

FLS said the program was in place to “help meet the growing demand for stopping places, encourage responsible and sustainable camping, and boost rural businesses”.

The three new spots in the scheme are the Otter Pool along the Raiders Road and Glentrool, both in Galloway, Donview in Aberdeenshire and the coastal forest at Culbin, Moray.

Culbin forest and Findhorn Bay on the Moray coastCulbin forest and Findhorn Bay on the Moray coast
Culbin forest and Findhorn Bay on the Moray coast | FLS

The stopovers are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Visitors can pay £10 per stay, payable by the car parking app, Ringo, at most of the locations.

A £13 charge will be for the ones with chemical waste disposal.

Stays are for one night only between the hours of 6pm and 10am, with no return visit for 48 hours.

Alan Chalmers, FLS visitor planning manager, said: “It looks like we will have about 50 participating car parks this season, quite a few more than we have ever offered.

“Stay the Night has proved to be very popular with campervan and motorhome users and we have had support from communities and partners across the country.

“Motorhomes and campervans are a major part of Scotland’s tourism traffic and increasing the number of sites that allow people to stay overnight, will help to meet the growing demand for stopping places.

“It also encourages people to stay a little longer at locations they would otherwise have passed through, which could help provide a boost to many small rural businesses.”

The announcement comes after Highland Council launched a similar initiative last summer. Under the Highland Campervan and Motorhome Scheme, visitors could pay for a £40 seven-day pass to be able to park overnight in some of the local authority's car parks, and get daily access to showering facilities in leisure centres.

The plan, with a target of £500,000, was also designed to generate funding for infrastructure improvements and biodiversity projects.

But officials said only £20,000 was expected to be raised in its first financial year.

Here is the full list of ‘Stay the Night’ parking locations

Achnabreac, Argyll

Àrd-Àirigh, Loch Sunart

Allt Druidhe

Ardgartan, Argyll

Ariundle, Argyll

Back o' Bennachie

Bennachie, Donview

Black Loch, Galloway

Blackstob Woods, Moray

Braeval, Trossachs

Bridge of Orchy, Argyll

Cambus O'May, Aberdeenshire

Cheviots, Scottish Borders

Culbin, Moray

Dalbeattie, Galloway

Douglas Fir Wood, Perthshire

Drummond Hill, Perthshire

Fearnoch, Argyll

Feshiebridge, Highland

Forest of Ae, Dumfries

Garadhban, Trossachs

Garbh Eilean, Loch Sunart

Glen Lochy, Argyll

Glentrool, Galloway

Grianan, Carradale

Honeymoon Bridge, Argyll

Jubilee Point, Loch Eck

Kirroughtree, Galloway

Laggan Wolftrax

Leannach, Duke's Pass

Learnie Red Rocks

Lower Bohespic

Otter Pool, Galloway

Pendreich, Perthshire

Port Na Storm, Carradale

Quarry Wood, Moray

Riverside, Raiders' Road

Red Deer Range, Galloway

Stroan Loch, Galloway

Strome Viewpoint

Strone Hill

Talladh-a-Bheithe

Tarbet Isle

The Bin, Aberdeenshire

Tonguey Faulds, Dunning Glen

Torrieston, Moray

Wauchope, Scottish Borders

Winding Walks, Moray

Wild Goat Park, Galloway

