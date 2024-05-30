Take a look inside Scotland's unique Buddhist monastery Samye Ling

One of the co-founders, Akong Rinpoche, oversaw the development of the site until his death in 2013. Lama Yeshe Losal Rinpoche is now the abbot of the monastery, and continues Akong’s vision. Here are some photos showing some of the grounds and inside the temple at Samye Ling. The monastery operation has grown from just one former shooting lodge to a large temple that can hold up to 500 people, accommodation for resident and visiting monks and nuns, and gardens with various Buddhist and world peace-themed sculptures.