Sharks can be found around the coast of Scotland and some lochs. Some species have critically endangered and near-threatened status.

A new research project to map, monitor and study the movement of sharks and skates in Scottish waters has been awarded £1 million in funding.

The Marine Alliance for Science and Technology for Scotland (MASTS) was given the cash boost for the SharkScape project.

The study will involve innovative methods, such as tagging technology, environmental DNA, and underwater video to help map distribution, migratory patterns, population dynamics, and interactions of these fish with their environment.

The funding was given by oil and gas giant Shell UK Ltd to support research related to species and habitat conservation in the marine environment. It will be issued over a three year period.

Sharks and skates exist around the Scottish coastline and in some lochs. They play a crucial role in marine ecosystems around the country, yet researchers say they are often misunderstood.

Some of the species, including angelsharks, porbeagle sharks, and the common skate are critically endangered, according to NatureScot.

Others, including the Basking shark and Sandy ray are endangered, and the Greenland shark, the Blue shark, the Knifetooth dogfish and the common stingray are near threatened.

The nature agency said seven out of nine elasmobranch species considered in a report on the distribution of these creatures, published last year, show preferences for depths of 100 metres or deeper. This explains their predominance on the west of Scotland, where deep trenches can be found close inshore and within sea lochs.

However the new study, according to researchers, will focus on the north of Scotland, primarily in sea water – although the team may work in loch systems if they are identified as an area of interest.

The findings are expected to provide insights into the conservation needs of the species, helping to inform sustainable management practices and nature-positive solutions that will help protect and enhance the country’s marine ecosystems.

The research will be led by Edinburgh Napier University, but the team includes researchers from the University of Edinburgh, the Scottish Association of Marine Science, the University of the Highlands and Islands, the Orkney Skate Trust, the University of Aberdeen, Marine Directorate Science, and NatureScot.

Dr James Thorburn, associate professor of Marine Ecology at Edinburgh Napier University’s Centre for Conservation and Restoration Science, with a spurdog | Edinburgh Napier University

Lead researcher Dr James Thorburn, Associate Professor of Marine Ecology at Edinburgh Napier, said: “The impact of this research extends far beyond scientific curiosity.

“As apex predators, sharks and skates are essential for maintaining the health and diversity of marine life. By shedding light on the behaviour and health of these species in Scottish waters, we hope to enhance our ecological knowledge and strengthen efforts to safeguard marine biodiversity.

“Securing this funding marks a pivotal moment in our quest to understand and protect these fish in Scottish waters. They are among the most threatened vertebrates on the planet because of factors such as historic overfishing, habitat removal, and climate change.

“Our research will provide the data needed to develop effective conservation strategies, ensuring the overall stability of oceanic ecosystems. We are excited to embark on this crucial journey and look forward to our findings having a positive impact on marine biodiversity and sustainability efforts."