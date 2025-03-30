Scottish farmer once told of 'no place for women in agriculture' takes on chief RBS rural role

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On leaving school in the 1980s, Emma Cowie was told “there’s no place for women in agriculture.”

But now, the fourth-generation farmer, from Turriff, in Aberdeenshire, has been appointed as the Royal Bank of Scotland’s (RBS) first female head of agriculture.

Emma Cowie, a Turriff farmer, takes on new RBS head of agriculture role

Ms Cowie has taken on the position from one of the lead voices in Scottish farming, Roddy McLean.

The role involves leading the bank's efforts to support and grow the agricultural sector, providing guidance and resources to farmers and businesses in the industry, including financial advice and access to training and support networks.

Speaking to The Scotsman, Ms Cowie said: “My dad worked for one of the large animal feed companies in Scotland and one day, around the time I left school, I went to visit the managing director at the time to have a chat about career prospects.

“He said to me that he didn’t feel there was a place for women in agriculture. I was quite shocked and surprised to hear that. So I immediately enrolled for a degree in agriculture at the SRUC [Scotland’s Rural College] at Craibston in Aberdeen, while also applying for roles in the high street banks near me.

“I was accepted for the degree and then a letter came in to offer me the role with my first employer, which I took.”

In the decades that followed, Ms Cowie has worked for multiple banks while maintaining the family farm, which includes a suckler herd and a large commercial flock at Carlincraig Farm.

While stepping into this post makes her the first female in the RBS role, Ms Cowie was also the first female relationship manager for agriculture for a branch 20 years ago.

Royal Bank of Scotland forms part of NatWest Group.

But as well as her pride in bringing women faces in agriculture more to the fore, it is also her day-to-day life as a farmer that she said she believed would help her in her role to support farmers in Scotland.

“Being a farmer isn’t just a job, it’s a way of life, and a very enjoyable way of life for me,” she said. “I am very blessed that I am a farmer as well and it gives me such a good understanding and grounding that I can bring into my work environment.

“It can be a bit of a seesaw with the banker and the farmer. But I live, love and breathe being a farmer, and I can bring that commitment and passion to our customers.

“I want to carry on the good work and be that person that drives our agriculture forward in Scotland.”

Having been heavily involved in Young Farmers and Women in Agriculture for years, supporting those in the industry is nothing new for Ms Cowie.

In what is a challenging economic climate for farmers, with changes to inheritance tax legislation, rising costs and short labour supply, Ms Cowie brings a fair dose of optimism when describing her new role.

“There is definitely a change with more women in the industry, which I am seeing more and more each day,” she said.

“And we have equal numbers coming through in Young Farmers for many new training opportunities that are presented to them to get them into the business mind of thinking.

“The groups of your farmers I work with are upbeat and using new technology to bring improvements to farming each day. They are really adapting. It’s fantastic to see.”

Ms Cowie, whose daughter plans to take on the family farm, said RBS also works closely with some of the largest food manufacturers in the country who are being encouraged to increase efficiency.

“These partnerships are only growing, which shows our commitment to help these customers do what is necessary for the environment, but still provide food for a growing population,” she said.