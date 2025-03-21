Scotland launches first-ever Gaelic poetry path around the country's most visited island

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland has launched its first-ever Gaelic poetry trail around one of its most treasured islands.

Slighe nam Bàrd, which is the name of the path and literally translates as “pathway of the poet”, provides a one-day trail around the Isle of Skye, introducing local, national and international visitors to a taste of Gaelic heritage.

Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, the National Centre for Gaelic Language and Culture, is based in Sleat, on the Isle of Skye | Sabhal Mòr Ostaig

The roughly 110-mile route takes visitors from the south, at Armadale Ferry via Sligachan up the east of the island and along the north, through Dunvegan to Glendale.

A map of the route shows it bypasses the road that visitors take to get to popular Fairy Pools site on the island, a route that is notorious for traffic jams during the tourist season.

The trail has been launched in time for World Poetry Day marked on Friday.

Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, the National Centre for Gaelic Language and Culture, based to the south of the island, is behind the path initiative.

Visitors can pick up a pamphlet and map from Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, the National Centre for Gaelic Language and Culture, in Sleat on the Isle of Skye from today. | Sabhal Mòr Ostaig

Tourists will be able to collect a free pamphlet and an accompanying map from the centre, located in Sleat.

The pamphlet will provide a detailed guide around Skye’s stunning landscape, stopping at seven major locations connected to a Gaelic song or poem.

A QR code for each location provides a recording of a poem or song so that visitors can listen to the Gaelic audio in the environment that inspired the creative piece.

Visitors will discover works of Gaelic poets from the 17th to the 20th century as they adventure through Skye's stunning landscape | Sabhal Mòr Ostaig

Abigail Burnyeat, head of research at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, said: “People often come to Skye for its beautiful scenery, but the aim of Slighe nam Bàrd is to showcase the connection between Gaelic culture and Skye’s mesmerising landscape.

“Through Slighe nam Bàrd, tourists will be able to engage with the landscape whilst listening to Gaelic poems and songs that add to our understanding of the locations on the trail, giving people an opportunity to experience for themselves the Gaelic culture and history at the heart of the Isle of Skye."

Meg Bateman, a professor in Gaelic language and culture at the centre, said the path would take visitors on a journey of discovering major Gaelic poets, from Somhairle MacGill-Eain to Màiri Mhòr nan Òran.

She said: “The pathway consists of seven poems/songs, each one carefully chosen to represent a range of locations, centuries, styles and subjects to give a full flavour of Skye’s poetic Gaelic landscape.”

Chris Taylor, from VisitScotland, said visitors, particularly international ones, had commented on how Gaelic enhanced their holiday.

“With that in mind, Slighe nam Bàrd may even inspire them to try out a course at Scotland’s National Centre for Gaelic Language and Culture,” he said.

Mr Taylor said the new path would provide a unique way to tell Skye and Scotland’s story, adding: “At VisitScotland, we recognise that Gaelic is an integral part of Scotland's heritage, identity and culture. It can provide an extra layer to the authentic Scottish experience and to our many visitors.”