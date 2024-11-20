‘Save the Bonnie Banks of Loch Lomond’ say campaigners, amid fears over road upgrade

Community groups in the area are urging people to sign their petition calling for a rethink on the proposed upgrade.

Campaigners are fighting against planned road upgrades on the banks of Loch Lomond over fears for the landmark’s flora and fauna.

The Scottish Government is currently looking at upgrading the existing A82 that runs next to the loch.

A petition was lodged “to protect Loch Lomond’s Atlantic oakwood shoreline” by suggesting an alternative route be made as the upgrade works could cause damage to the bonnie banks.

The paper was first lodged with the Scottish Parliament by the Helensburgh and District Access Trust (HADT) and conservation charity The Friends of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs (FOLLAT) in September 2022.

The petition lodged by the community groups is being considered again at the end of this month | Supplied

It urged ministers to switch from the proposed improvement to the Low Road - the existing road between Tarbet and Invernarnan - to building a new “High Road” further up the hillside.

Campaigners insisted that developing the existing route on the lochside will harm the environment in the National Park and will not benefit people living in the area, and that their proposed option would present minimal ecological impact.

They claimed the Low Road option was decided “without full and comprehensive cost benefit analysis of all options”.

Chairman of FOLLAT, John Urquhart, who initially lodged the petition on behalf of the two groups, said: “Huge damage was already done to the oakwood lined western shoreline of Loch Lomond south of Tarbet in the 1980’s road widening. Now, in these times of global warming, the last thing that should be happening is to inflict further damage to the shoreline woods north of Tarbet.

“The Petitions Committee has yet to fulfil its promise to visit the loch so they can see for themselves what we are talking about. I am hoping they do so this time.”

Professor Lynne Pearce of Lancaster University and author of soon to be published Britain’s Changing Roadscapes: Mobility, Memory, Attachment, Loss backed the petition.

She said: “The A82 along Loch Lomondside regularly tops surveys of ‘Best British Drives’, with the turn-off at Tarbet experienced by many drivers as the ‘gateway to the highlands’. However, rather less attention has been paid to the recreational and cultural significance of the road for the generations of day-trippers for whom the woodlands, beaches and viewpoints along the northern shores of the loch hold special memories and, arguably, a claim to stewardship.”

FOLLAT and HADAT are now encouraging people to sign the petition to safeguard the section of the road, with 746 signatures added at the time of publication.

The petition will be considered again by the Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee at its meeting at the Scottish Parliament on 27 November.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “As with all improvements to the trunk road we are following a rigorous assessment process to establish the design of the A82 Tarbet to Inverarnan scheme.

“The options appraisal process for the scheme was undertaken in a manner underpinned by the principles of Scottish Transport Appraisal Guidance and the Design Manual for Roads and Bridges (DMRB).

“We fully understand people feel strongly about this route and this is why maintaining the natural beauty of this key lifeline link is an integral part of the design to ensure we deliver the right scheme and keep impacts on the environment to the absolute minimum. As with all our major projects, engagement with local communities and other stakeholders is also at the heart of scheme development. This will ensure feedback received is taken into account as we develop our plans.