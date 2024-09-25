'Remarkable' discovery of 433-year-old goat skin relic reveals Scottish castle history
A “truly remarkable” historical document from the 1500s, which reveals the history of a Scottish castle, has been discovered.
The 433-year-old land deed written on traditional goat skin in 1591 reveals some previously unknown history of Carlowrie Castle, just outside Kirkliston.
The hand-scripted manuscript was discovered at an auction house by a Scottish historian and presented to the owners of the castle.
An independent researcher has since helped decipher the hand-written Latin, uncovering references to several famous figures, including King James VI, Sir James Sandilands, 2nd Lord Torphichen and 9th Baron of Calder, and James Lindesay of Esperstoun.
While more information is needed to understand the role this document has played in the history of Carlowrie, it is believed that an earlier castle had once stood on the site before falling into disrepair, leading to the commissioning of the current Carlowrie Castle in 1852 by Edinburgh-based wine merchant and Provost of Leith, Thomas Hutchison.
The historical artefact was presented to Andrew Marshall, owner and chief executive of Carlowrie Castle, which today operates as an exclusive-use events venue.
Mr Marshall said: “The discovery of the original goat skin deed to the Carlowrie land is truly remarkable and we’re immensely grateful to the diligent historian who found it.
“Since obtaining the deed we’ve really focused on exploring the rich history of Carlowrie prior to the current castle we know today. Looking through the National Records of Scotland and working with the National Library of Scotland is allowing us to piece together Carlowrie's fascinating story.”
The discovery of the deed adds to an already impressive history of Carlowrie Castle.
In the 1900s, the castle was home to the renowned Arctic explorer, botanist, writer and artist, Isobel Wylie Hutchison, niece of Thomas Hutchison.
Ms Hutchison defied traditional stereotypes of the time, choosing to live a life of adventure and independence. She traversed Iceland and Greenland on solo expeditions, learnt eight languages fluently, and captured some of the earliest documentary footage ever recorded.
After each expedition, she returned to her home at Carlowrie.
She was the first woman to receive the Mungo Park Medal, a member of the Scottish Geographical Society, and a published writer in National Geographic.
Since 2014, Carlowrie Castle has been operating as an exclusive-use events venue.
Each year in May, the venue hosts an awards ceremony in Ms Hutchison’s honour, The Isobel Award, which recognises individuals and groups who have overcome adversity and made a positive contribution to their community or the environment.
Earlier this year, the historic site become the first of its kind to be awarded a “coveted” certification recognising its efforts to put people and planet before profit.
The castle was awarded B Corp Certification – a certification given to businesses that are able to “demonstrate and maintain exceptionally high standards of socially and environmentally conscious practises”.
It joined international companies such as Patagonia, TOMS and Aesop who have all received the certification.
The team behind running the castle said they strive to maintain similar core values to those of Ms Hutchison, by working to make a positive impact for the community and the environment.
Some of the projects they do include operating a charity which provides meals and support to people experiencing homelessness, hosting free community events such as Picnic and Praise and Carols at Carlowrie, and regenerating unused land through extensive tree planting.
