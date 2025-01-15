Rare job available with 'spectacular' island views as lighthouse keeper retires after 20 years

The job is for someone happy to climb the steps in some of Scotland’s stunning lighthouses

A once-in-a-generation job has come up to work as a lighthouse keeper at three dramatic sites on Scotland’s west coast.

The role involves looking after lighthouses at Neist Point on the Isle of Skye, Ornsay, a small tidal island to the east of Skye, and Rubha Reidh, near Gairloch on the mainland.

Neist Point Lighthouse on Skye | NLB

The opportunity comes as the incumbent caretaker, Christine Barrett, is to retire after being in post for 20 years.

Ornsay Lighthouse on Ornsay, a small tidal island to the east of the Sleat peninsula on the Isle of Skye | Ian Cowe

It might be a lot of steps, but the views at the top are “spectacular”, Ms Barrett said.

The Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB), which is advertising the role, said with most of its retained lighthouse keepers (RLK) serving at least a decade or two, some as long as 40 or 50 years, the posts do not come up very often.

Whoever is to step into Ms Barrett’s shoes will be required to visit Neist Point and Rubha Reidh once a month and Ornsay every three months.

Lighthouse keeper Christine Barrett at Rubha Reidh, who is to retire after being in post for 20 years | NLB

The trips take around eight hours for inspections and maintenance to ensure their equipment is working correctly, including lens cleaning, and to report any damage.

“It’s really just to check everything is in order, check the readings and keep things oiled,” Ms Barrett said.

The job advert said RLKs are sometimes asked to accompany visitors to the sites. At Neist Point, Ms Barrett said she regularly met tourists visiting the dramatic location.

Neist Point Lighthouse on Skye | NLB

“It’s an incredible sight,” she said. “I would say the attraction is similar to the number of people who go to the Fairy Pools.”

She warned the walk to the lighthouse, which is about 1.4 miles and takes about 40 minutes, can be challenging as it is up and down hill.

And there are a few steps involved in the job, with Rubh Reidh being the tallest of the three at 25m high with 87 steps.

“The job needs someone who is relatively fit and is happy to do that walk to Neist Point once a month,” Ms Barrett said.

Ms Barrett said other visitors had included some lighthouse fanatics from around the globe.

“You frequently meet people who have been to all sorts of different lighthouses and people who collect them,” she said. “And sometimes you get relatives or friends of keepers who were there.

“There’s also an Association of Lighthouse Keepers. They are definitely fanatics and go on a tour every year going round lighthouses, so I’ve had them visit.”

The NLB said the position would suit someone who lives locally to the lighthouses, with about a 140-mile journey between the three locations.

Contrary to what some might think, the job does not involve staying in the lighthouse or on site, but rather visiting for inspections.

Rubha Reidh Lighthouse, near Gairloch in Wester Ross, stands at the entrance to Loch Ewe, at one of the most dramatic locations on the north-west | Ian Cowe

Asked how she went about getting the job two decades ago, Ms Barrett said: “I happened to walk past the technician at Rubha Reidh one day who said ‘why haven’t you applied for the job?’ And that was it.”

On who is best for the job, a spokesperson from NLB said: “There isn’t a specific type and it really varies.

“We have people who are retired, employed, self-employed - former keepers, fishermen, outward-bound activity instructors, engineers, nurses, plasterers and former NLB technicians and contractors.

“It’s useful if the person has a technical background, but not essential. RLKs are our eyes and ears and the first line of defence should there be an issue, which they will report/escalate as necessary.”

NLB employs 18 RLKs. Depending on the location, the board can receive 60 applications for jobs that come up, but it can vary.