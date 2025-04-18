Power cut leaves hundreds of Scottish homes without electricity on Good Friday

Engineers are working to restore power.

A large power cut has left hundreds of homes without electricity on Good Friday.

The outage happened across Caithness, in the north Highlands, on Friday about 8.30am. Some 730 homes and businesses have been directly impacted in the Thurso, Castletown and Dunnet area.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) confirmed there had been a power cut in the area affecting 730 homes.

A spokesperson from the company said: "We have had to isolate power due to a safety concern on our network. Where possible, we will always try to keep the power on. However, there are situations like this where we need to isolate the power to keep people safe.