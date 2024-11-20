'A unique lifestyle': New owners sought for village shop in stunning North Coast 500 location

The Highland village was a spot where Beatles star John Lennon used to visit during his childhood

A popular community shop with a focus on locally-sourced goods at one of the busiest points on the North Coast 500 has gone up for sale.

The Durness Shop, which has traded for almost 100 years, has come on the market for an asking price of £645,000.

The business is branded under the Spar logo. However, it is fully independent, having no long-term commitment to Spar or any other company.

The outlet also runs the local post office, an essential service for the community given the nearest one is about 30 miles away. The existing owners have a focus on providing ethically-sourced deli-style, organic and high-quality local produce where they can.

The business also runs as a one-stop shop given its location about 70 miles from the nearest town - Ullapool - providing an extensive range of products from camping gear and engine oil to lottery and hardwood logs.

The shop is located on the only road going through Durness, with a bus stop just outside. The business also sits next door to Sango Sands Oasis, one of the busiest campsites on the NC500 route.

Housing is hard to come by in parts of the Highlands, but the advert said there may be an opportunity to rent or purchase a house from the existing owners should anyone wish to move to the area for the business.

This, however, would be subject to a separate negotiation and does not form a part of the sale of the business.

John Lennon spent some of his childhood holidays in Durness | Getty Images

Business Partnership, which is managing the sale, said: “This is a family-run business, spanning four generations. The current owners have made the difficult decision, after 40 dedicated years, to place the business on the market to reduce their work commitments.

“They have reluctantly decided that it is the right time to sell. For a purchaser who wishes to live and work in a beautiful location, this fantastic business creates a unique lifestyle opportunity.”

Durness straddles the turning point on the main road, which makes up part of the NC500, as it swings east from the inland peat bogs to the coast.

The village is next to Smoo Cave, a gaping hole in a sheer limestone cliff, and the stunning Balnakiel Beach.

Durness was treasured by the Beatles star John Lennon who spent childhood summer holidays in the Highland village. Some locals claim the song 'In My Life' was partly inspired by his time in Durness.