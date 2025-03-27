Plans for 500-hectare Scottish plantation lodged as forestry called 'inherent risk' to community

Campaigners claim the cumulative impact of large-scale conifer plantations is having a negative impact on communities and biodiversity in the region.

Community groups have said commercial forestry poses “an inherent risk” to people and nature as a consultation on plans for a new 500-hectare conifer plantation in the Scottish Borders is due to close.

The plans have been lodged by Gresham House, one of the largest private owners of Scotland’s forests. The proposed Todrig woodland scheme covers 579 hectares of land at Todrig Farm, Ashkirk, near Hawick.

It includes 61 per cent Sitka spruce, 9 per cent Douglas Fir, some 14 per cent of Scots pine and native broadleaves and 16 per cent will be left as open ground.

The new woodland scheme is proposed for some 500-hectare area near Hawick | Katharine Hay

The area is also home to the separate Norwood Forest, a 939-hectare commercial forestry operation near Hawick, hailed as the “Royals Royce” of Scottish forestry because of its size.

Community groups have pushed back against the new plans, saying the cumulative impact of large forestry schemes in the area are “an inherent risk to biodiversity and community”.

Scottish Forestry, which manages the nation’s forest schemes, said the plans were under consultation until April 1 and communities are encouraged to provide feedback.

It confirmed the planting project has been screened and will not need an environmental impact assessment (EIA), a process used to assess the significant effects of a project or development proposal on the environment.

A spokesperson for Save Warblaw Action Group, a community group protesting against a separate conifer plantation about 30 miles south of the proposed site, said: “The whole of this area of southern Scotland is in danger of disappearing under a dark forest.

“Because of good transport links and availability of land, huge swathes of farmland, moor and peat bog are being planted on with commercial forestry, predominantly monoculture Sitka plantations. This has an inherent risk to biodiversity and to community. Our landscape is being radically changed, almost overnight.”

Conservationists told The Scotsman there were concerns about the impact the proposed plantation could have on Northern Brown Argus colonies at the site, a rare butterfly in Scotland.

Restore Nature, which specialises in ecological restoration projects, visited the site and said some flowers, including rock rose, would have been missed as surveying was done “past the peak flowering period”.

The organisation said the lack of grazing in the area would mean some flower species would be “shaded out over time”, adding: “In any case, the conifers form huge barriers to habitat connectivity.”

According to the plans, no ground preparation for the planting will happen in areas identified as deep peat.

Deer fencing will be used to “protect areas of soft conifer that are vulnerable to predation by deer” and heather will be cut motor manually or chemically controlled using glyphosate between August and September, according to the documents. Public rights of way will be maintained through styles and gates.

Developers said the RSPB were consulted on a population of black grouse identified nesting outside the southern boundary. The company insists the design of the scheme incorporates open ground and “should not have an impact on the black grouse population”.

A spokesperson for Gresham House said: "As with all new woodland creation projects, the design for the Todrig new woodland creation project is subject to extensive ecological surveys and early engagement with consultees including SEPA, NatureScot and RSPB, as well as the communities close to the site.

"Taking on board early feedback, our proposal ensures that approximately 40 per cent of the total area will be maintained as open ground, primarily for biodiversity.

"Gresham House adheres to best practice principles in the development of new woodland creation and, as a highly regulated land use, we aim to identify and address issues while also exploring opportunities to enhance the design where possible.

"Our proposal at Todrig is still in the consultation phase, and we welcome feedback from consultees and the local community through Scottish Forestry's public register."