An oyster festival in Scotland is set to be the best yet in decades after a mini marine heatwave is expected to benefit the mollusc’s breeding season.

The Stranraer Oyster Festival is due to take place this September to coincide with the start of the native oyster season.

Scientists have said with temperatures in Loch Ryan, in south-west Scotland, reaching an unprecedented 17.8C at the start of July, more than a full degree above normal summer temperatures, conditions are ideal for native oyster reproduction and baby oysters, known as spats. They are predicting an exceptional breeding season.

Oyster fisherman John Mills holding a cluster of Loch Ryan native oysters, comprising oysters aged from two to eight years old. The spats – baby oysters – need to settle on the shells of older oysters in order to grow. | Contributed

Tristan Hugh-Jones, director of Loch Ryan Oyster Fishery Company, said: "We've been monitoring these temperatures closely and this extra degree of warmth should lead to the most successful breeding season in decades.

“The conditions are exceptional. We could be looking at a bumper spatfall year which will support the growth of this important oyster bed."

The marine heatwave leading to the success of oysters in the south west of Scotland has benefits beyond Loch Ryan.

Due to the high health status of the loch’s bed, its native oysters are used to seed restoration projects from the Firth of Forth to continental Europe.

The Loch Ryan oysters are hailed as a crucial genetic reservoir for a species that some conservationists said have declined in the UK by 95 per cent, making it now one of Britain and Europe's most threatened marine habitats.

Unique geography

Researchers said Loch Ryan's unique geography, clean water and long-term sustainable management practices make the oyster bed uniquely resilient.

The circular water movement in the sea loch means the oyster larvae are retained in the loch for the first two weeks of their life, which allows them to settle onto the oyster bed to grow and create reef-like structures comprised of clusters of oysters.

Careful harvesting practices, taking only the largest 5 per cent of each catch and leaving oyster structures intact, ensures that the breeding population remains robust.

The oyster festival runs from 12 to 14 September this year.

Speakers at the event include researchers from Heriot-Watt University and Edinburgh University's Roslin Institute sharing their latest findings about what makes Loch Ryan's marine ecosystem notable.

The Solway Coast Marine Project (SCAMP) will be delivering events as part of the festival’s marine ecosystem restoration programme, which was recently awarded £1.4million in lottery funding to plan a ‘whole seascape approach’ to protecting and developing the Solway coast’s natural and cultural heritage.

A string of top chefs will also be taking part in the festival, including Saturday Kitchen's Matt Tebbutt, TV chef Rosemary Shrager, festival favourites Tony Singh and Julie Lin, plus Bake Off star James Morton and six local chefs.

The oysters themselves will appear in several of the chef demos at the festival.

Romano Petrucci, chair of Stranraer Development Trust, said: "Eight years ago we started this festival to tell people about our oysters and the warm welcome people can enjoy in Stranraer, but the festival has transformed into something truly extraordinary.

“We're now welcoming world-class marine scientists, celebrity chefs, and visitors from across the globe to our stunning harbourside - all because we refused to let our town be written off.