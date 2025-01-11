One lynx dead after four recovered following illegal release from suspected 'rogue rewilders'

One of the lynx died just hours after being recovered from being illegally released into the wild

Experts have branded the “rogue” release of four lynx into the Scottish Highlands irresponsible after one of the cats died.

The big cats were found in pairs near Kingussie, some 50 miles south of Inverness in the Cairngorms National Park about two days apart from each other.

The first were spotted on Wednesday afternoon and recovered overnight. Another pair were then found early on Friday morning and recovered later that evening.

Dr Helen Senn, head of conservation at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), which has been leading the recapturing operations, confirmed one of the lynx from the second pair has died.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday morning at Highland Wildlife Park, near Kingussie, where both pairs of cats were taken straight after being recaptured, she said: “Unfortunately overnight we have had the news that one of the lynx hasn’t made it.

“This is very recent and we don’t know exactly what it is that caused it. We will of course be conducting a full post-mortem.”

Dr Senn added: “Whatever the case, this unfortunate development just serves to further demonstrate the folly of abandoning these amazing animals in the wild, with no preparation or real concern for their welfare.

“We can only imagine the stress that all four of the recovered lynx must have experienced after being thrust into an entirely new and extremely harsh environment to fend for themselves.”

Police are still searching for answers amid speculation “rogue rewilding” could be to blame for their release.

All four cats are believed to have been from the same litter, if not, then certainly connected in some way.

Experts said they were young, and clearly habituated to humans - used to warmth and being fed.

David Barclay, of RZSS, said the recovered cats were “released into a very harsh environment”, and from the evidence so far, “it doesn’t look like they were in anyway ready for life in the wild.”

“This is one of the coldest, if not the coldest night we’ve had all year, and these animals were clearly habituated,” he said.

The Highlands experienced some of the coldest temperatures on record last night, with the most northern part of the region seeing temperatures drop to minus 18.7C, making it the UK’s coldest January night in 15 years.

Rumours have been circulating in Kingussie that six lynx were released and another pair could be on the loose still.

In response, Dr Senn said: “We just don’t know at the moment. We were able to pick up these second two because we’ve been monitoring the first release site, and we are continuing to conduct ongoing monitoring under the direction of Police Scotland.

“It’s important for us to keep that open. At the moment, there is no indication that any other of these animals are out there and hopefully this is going to be a conclusion for this quite full-on scenario that has involved a huge number of people and we’re hugely grateful for their help.”

The first two lynx, known as the “Killiehuntly Two” after the estate they were found on, have already been taken to Edinburgh Zoo where their future will be determined in the coming weeks.

The third lynx left Highland Wildlife Park on Saturday morning with a specialist team to join the other recovered big cats.

Due to biosecurity laws, the three will remain in quarantine for 30 days before they are potentially moved elsewhere.

David Field, chief executive of RZSS, said the lynx is “wonderfully full of character” as an animal but should still be considered a wild cat.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Sadly there are rogue rewilders out there who bypass all the established international best practice and bypass all professional organisations which are discussing lynx coming back to Scotland.

“They are impatient and then proceed in a way which is this rebellious rogue rewilding. That’s really sad and that’s a real, real risk.”

Rewilding groups in support of reintroducing lynx legally to Scotland have spoken out, condemning the illegal act.

Steve Micklewright, chief executive of Trees for Life. which is a member of the three-charity Lynx to Scotland partnership, said: “We await the post mortem results, but the tragic death of one of these beautiful, charismatic animals shows why illegal animal abandonment like this is so irresponsible and wrong. We hope the other three lynx are safe and well following the superb efforts of experts in trapping them so rapidly.

“This sorry saga is a reminder why an official future reintroduction of lynx to the Highlands must be properly managed with habitat assessments, public consultation, and a government licence.”

Farmers have previously shared concern over the potential release of lynx in Scotland.

John Macpherson is secretary of Cairngorms Crofters and Farmers Community. He said the organisation was formed as a result of frustration with the lack of proper consultation around the reintroduction of beavers in the CNP in 2023.

Mr Macpherson said: “Our organisation wholly condemns this illegal release of lynx in the CNP and hope that Police Scotland will quickly apprehend the perpetrators and that they will face the full force of the law.

“I was part of a group of CNPA officials, farmers, foresters and sporting managers that was invited by Scotland The Big Picture to attend a Lynx Study Tour in Switzerland in April last year where we met sheep farmers, foresters and hunters as well as members of the Swiss government and saw and heard first hand the issues the Swiss have had with the reintroduction of Lynx, Wolves and Wild Boar over the last 50 years.

