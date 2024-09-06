It’s been a bit one step forward two steps back so far, but the walkers were in good spirits after stopping to rest in Tongue, in Sutherland.

They have given themselves less than two weeks to walk more than 500 miles.

Friends Ash Chauhan, 42, and Dale Walker, 43, have set themselves the challenge to travel the entire length of Scotland’s 515-mile North Coast 500 (NC500) in 13 days on foot.

The NC500 is an increasingly popular route for the likes of motorhomes and motorbikes to drive to see some of the Highlands’ spectacular views. But to see walkers doing the entire route on foot is a rare sight.

On average, the distance the pair is covering in that time is about a marathon and a half a day (39 miles).

Dale Walker and Ash Chauhan are walking the NC500 for a children's charity | Katharine Hay

Over the first three days, Mr Chauhan and Mr Walker have achieved about 110 miles each. But a few days in to their Highland odyssey, the duo have already made a trip to A&E for injuries.

They were also forced off the road between Dornoch and Dunbeath on the north-east coast due to a storm.

“Dale has a fractured foot, and I have inflamed tendons which are preventing me from bending my ankle,” Mr Chauhan, from Bolton, told The Scotsman.

“On Monday, day two, I also felt the bottom of my shin hurting. I think we had done 80kms on it and we got to a point where we couldn’t walk.

“A&E advised us not to walk, not to carry on, but we decided not to listen.”

Mr Walker, from Leicester, added: “We’ve just decided to manage the pain - strapped things up, medicated up, and just going to see what we can do.”

Interviewing the pair, who both work for retail company Next, at their stop in Tongue, they said they were having a good day and looking forward to continuing their journey.

They are assisted by a support vehicle driven by Mr Chauhan’s partner Kelly Hanks and friend Sophie Cartledge, who pitch their tent, check-in to B&Bs and hostels booked on the way, and top up food and water where needed.

The mission has been taken on by the crew of four to raise funds for Little Lady Locks, a charity dedicated to providing tailored solutions to hair loss free-of-charge to under 18's across the UK.

It makes wigs for children who face hair loss from conditions including cancer and alopecia.

Ms Hanks said: “We just really wanted to help a small charity that is in desperate need of funds.

“Each wig costs £500 to make, and the charity, which isn’t government funded, needs all the money it can to help with monthly children referrals.”

The group’s initial target was to raise £5,015 - to match the 515miles challenge - but after smashing this, the goal has been upgraded to £10,000.