New National Park plan poised for referendum amid council concerns

A consultation on the proposed national park is currently underway.

Scotland’s proposed third national park is poised for a referendum following a vote by the region’s elected council members.

Councillor Dougie Campbell moved a motion proposing Dumfries and Galloway Council ask the Scottish Government for a referendum to take place on whether Galloway should be given national park status at a council meeting next week.

He said the plan had the potential to be “the single most significant change to people’s lives” in the area in 30 years and have an impact on their lives “for decades to come”.

The push comes after rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon rejected the suggestion of a referendum on the decision last month.

Galloway was announced as the proposed site to become the country’s third national park in July. Established pro and anti groups have since locked horns over the proposal, with various objections raised by locals.

The rough outline of the proposed Galloway National Park | contributed

Ms Gougeon said she favoured the NatureScot-led consultation currently underway in the region.

Mr Campbell, however, said the consultation has “undoubtedly divided opinion” among locals and elected members have received “copious” correspondence from residents raising concerns.

“This motion today is simply calling on the Scottish Government to hold a local referendum following conclusion of the consultation phase and prior to any ministerial decision being made,” he said.

“The proposal for Galloway to be a national park is too big a matter to be decided on the basis of a consultation alone.”

His motion was seconded by councillor Pauline Drysdale, who said the “vast majority” of residents she had spoken to about the proposal had complained they felt the ongoing NatureScot consultation was “flawed”.

“A referendum is a clearer and fairer method of listening to our constituents with a straight yes or no,” she said.

“We live in a democracy, which is why I am seconding councillor Dougie Campbell’s motion for a local referendum.”

Councillor David Inglis proposed an amendment to counter the motion, however, arguing one of the consultation papers had already asked locals whether they supported or opposed the national park proposal.

“I think going to a referendum on this is the wrong way to go,” he said. “I think this consultation has to be followed through to the bitter end.”

His amendment was seconded by councillor Linda Dorward, who suggested the motion calling for a referendum was “putting the cart before the horse”.

“No decision has been made to establish a national park yet,” she said. “This council does not need to pre-empt a process.”

Following a short debate, Mr Campbell’s motion was passed by 24 votes to 13 with two abstentions.

Speaking at Holyrood’s Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee, Ms Gougeon said she favoured a consultation process over a referendum “because I think, within that, we ask people if they want a national park within that area”.

The consultation, run by NatureScot, is due to run until 14 February.