National park's plan for 'community deer larder' in effort to encourage deer culls

Another step towards bringing Scotland’s high deer numbers into the food chain

Managers of one of Scotland’s national parks are looking at setting up a community deer larder in an effort to encourage farmers and small estate owners in the area to keep deer numbers down.

Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park Authority (LLTNPA) has begun a community consultation as part of a wider pilot project to establish venison processing facilities in the east of the park.

It is widely viewed that an increase in deer numbers has resulted in damage to certain habitats due to overgrazing. The roaming mammals also cause damage to farm crops and young trees in forestry.

National Park bosses hope 'shared larder' will boost deer cull | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The project’s primary goal is to determine whether access to better-equipped larder facilities can ease barriers to effective deer population management - an increasingly pressing issue in the region, LLTNPA said.

Stalkers would be able to use the larder to process and store deer carcasses, pooling their resources without having to invest in their own buildings and chillers.

Similar schemes exist elsewhere in Scotland, with Achkeepster Estate, near Thurso, believed to be the first in Scotland to enter into a deer larder sharing agreement with Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) in 2023 to encourage collaboration in deer management.

In the same year, Arkaig Community Forest opened a purpose-built deer larder to process high venison from the Arkaig Forest, just north of Fort William, for sale to the local community and beyond.

Developed in partnership with the East Loch Lomond Land Management Forum, and delivered by Native Woodland Advice, the LLTNPA consultation runs until mid-March this year.

East Loch Lomond area of the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park | LLTNPA

It aims to explore the feasibility, level of interest, and potential benefits for local farmers and smaller estates.

“The Park Authority recognises the challenges that farmers and managers face in managing the deer population, and we believe this pilot project offers a sustainable, practical solution,” said Victor Clements, lead consultant for the project and founder of Native Woodland Advice.

“By providing a shared facility, we can help alleviate the logistical and financial constraints associated with deer management, benefiting both the environment and the local economy.”

Simon Jones, Director of Environment and Visitor Services at Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority, said:

“East Loch Lomond is one of eight Deer Management Groups we've supported across the National Park. Negative impacts caused by deer populations are a major issue in many parts of the National Park, as it is across the country.

“The effective and sustainable management of deer populations, based on sound ecological and animal welfare principles, is crucial to protecting and restoring nature and landscapes.

“It also supports land managers in meeting their land management objectives and can open important revenue streams.”

In what was believed to be a UK first, children at six schools across Argyll and Bute and the isle of Jura are being served venison for school lunch.

The pilot project is a collaboration between Argyll and Bute Council and new business Wild Jura using wild venison from the Ardlussa, Barnhill, Tarbert and Ruantallain estates.

The project is to provide a nutrient-dense meat option that is rich in protein and low in saturated fat, making it a healthy addition, and to cut down on food miles.

According to Scottish Government figures, it is estimated there are around one million wild deer in Scotland, up from around 500,000 in 1990.