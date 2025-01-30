National park protest to be held ahead of formal council decision

Dumfries and Galloway council is due to agree the draft response to the Scottish Government’s Galloway National Park consultation next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A protest has been planned in response to a council’s formal answer to a consultation about Scotland’s newly proposed national park.

Plans to put vast swathes of the south west of Scotland under the same status as the Cairngorms National Park and Loch Lomond and the Trossachs has caused deep division in Dumfries and Galloway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Ayrshire Council, which falls under the proposed boundary, which currently spans from an area from the East Ayrshire town of Dalmellington to the Mull of Galloway, recently backed the move for a new park.

The rough outline of the proposed Galloway National Park | contributed

The Galloway National Park Association (GNPA), the charity campaigning for a new park in the area, welcomed the council’s support as a “vote for a better future.”

Pro-park campaigners say the move could help boost the local economy and encourage more tourism to the area.

While the official boundary remains under consultation, some campaigners, however, have been calling for the idea to be scrapped altogether.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They claim a national park could see house prices rise and transport infrastructure struggle to cope with campaigns encouraging more visitors to the area.

Members of the No Galloway National Park campaign will be holding a peaceful demonstration next week ahead of Dumfries and Galloway Council meeting to confirm its response to the NatureScot-led consultation on the park.

The group previously staged a protest in Dumfries after councillors backed calls for a referendum on the proposals.

They voted 24 to 13 in favour of the move - with two abstentions - although the Scottish government has already ruled out a local ballot, with rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon saying she was in favour of the current consultation process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motion, tabled by councillor Dougie Campbell, said there were "competing arguments for and against this designation" which had "divided opinion".

Rob Lucas, chairman of the GNPA, said the new park “will guarantee major public investment and a stronger voice for the people of our region as well as bringing new jobs and business opportunities.”

Rob Lucas, chair of the Galloway National Park Association, is encouraging everyone to take part in the consultation. Pic: Colin Hattersley Photography

Elsewhere, some farmers have disputed the proposed benefits, with NFU Scotland’s Dumfries and Galloway regional chairman Stewart Wyllie saying there are concerns the national park status would fail to provide benefits beyond what already exists in the region and complicate the planning system.

A separate survey asking NFU Scotland members about the park concluded on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking during a visit to Dumfries and Galloway to hear concerns about the A75, a main road in the region, First Minister John Swinney said his government would listen to all sides of the debate before reaching a final decision.

NatureScot said nearly 1,000 people have attended the 30-plus public consultation events and online sessions about the proposed park.

The Scottish Government agency’s head of people and places, Pete Rawcliffe, said: “We’ve been listening to people from all walks of life and from all perspectives in this busy public consultation.

“We’ve worked hard to ensure that those living and working in the area have the opportunity to discuss the issues, consider the content of the proposal for a national park in Galloway, and decide whether they support it or not, or have alternatives they wish to suggest.

“We will convey all the views expressed during the consultation in our report to Scottish ministers this spring.”