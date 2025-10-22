Ministers accused of 'contempt' for rural Scotland in first energy debate of its kind

The debate is believed to be the first of its kind on Scottish rural communities in Westminster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UK and Scottish ministers have been accused of showing “contempt” towards Scotland’s rural communities during a first of its kind debate held in Westminster this week.

Scottish Conservative MP John Lamont led a debate on the proliferation of energy infrastructure from the Borders to the Highlands and the impact this is having on rural lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The debate is believed to be the first of its kind in the UK Parliament highlighting the impact the rollout of renewable energy developments is having on Scotland’s rural communities.

Cllr Helen Crawford with MP John Lamont | Supplied

In both the Scottish and UK Governments’ commitment to energy security targets, Scotland’s onshore windfarm capacity alone need to double in the next five years, according to energy experts.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) is rolling out Section 37 applications for major pylon networks across the Highlands and north east, some of which have already been approved, as part of its £20bn Pathway to 2030 programme to upgrade grid infrastructure across the north of Scotland by 2030.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coupled with the industrial push across rural Scotland for renewable energy and network upgrades has come widespread community action to demand a fairer deal in the process.

Multiple community conventions on energy infrastructure have taken place across the Highlands and the north east, including one in Inverness this summer which saw representatives from more than 50 community councils across the region gather together.

The event, led by Scottish Conservative councillor Helen Crawford, was to call on the Scottish Government to pause future applications on energy developments until a national energy policy is in place, with an economic impact assessment of such developments on the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the crowd at a community convention in Inverness in the summer on renewable energy projects in the Highlands | Supplied

During the debate on Tuesday, Mr Lamont urged the UK Government to look at how developers engage with local people and consider alternative routes or locations to protect sensitive areas.

The MP, after claiming suggestions for underground cabling are often dismissed on “simply reasons of cost,” had to ask the UK minister for energy Michael Shanks to stop laughing at his comments and “show more respect” for rural communities.

The MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk said: “We all understand the need for a modern, resilient electricity network – but there must be a balance.

“Rural Scotland is being inundated by plans for new energy infrastructure: wind farms, solar farms, battery energy storage units and mega-pylons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Community consent and local democracy are vital, but local residents are being completely ignored when they say no to this damaging proliferation.

“The Labour and SNP governments are treating them with contempt by allowing this to happen.”

Michael Shanks MP is the current UK Government’s energy minister

Mr Lamont took particular aim at SP Energy Network’s (SPEN) Cross Border Connection works, which involves establishing fresh electricity links between Scotland and England.

The politician questioned why the development is not following existing power infrastructure along the M74, adding: “Throughout this process, SPEN has not listened to our communities in the way that we would have hoped. It is another example of decision makers in cities with little regard for the people and landscapes that are affected.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for SPEN said grid infrastructure across the UK needs significant investment “to strengthen energy security, increase resilience and deliver a reliable network to support the needs of our customers now and for decades to come.”

The company said “extensive consultation” had taken place for the Cross Border Connection in the last year.

SPEN said the next step will involve completing site surveys and investigations, including an Environment Impact Assessment for the project before deciding on a specific route.

The spokesperson added: “We will continue to engage closely with the local community and stakeholders as we carry out this work, including a further round of pre-application consultation later next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The debate was attended by a number of politicians, including Scottish LibDem MPs Angus MacDonald and Jamie Stone, Scottish Labour MP for the Western Isles and Scottish Conservative MP for the north east Harriet Cross.

Eleven MSPs and MPs at a community council convention this summer agreed to push for a “much-needed” debate in Holyrood and Westminster about renewable energy in Highlands.

Scotland’s energy secretary Gillian Martin and Mr Shanks have previously been called to join several conventions, but turned the invite down.

Mr Lamont, however, said following Tuesday’s debate, Mr Shanks agreed to meet with the politician.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the debate, Mr Shanks defended the UK Government’s position, saying: “Every piece of infrastructure that we build across the country, whether it's wind turbines, solar panels or the network infrastructure, is critical about how we protect this country from future price spikes, which we know have hit households so much.”

UK ministers recently confirmed those living near new pylons across Britain are set to receive up to £2,500 off their bills over 10 years, including Scottish addresses.

The UK Government said it is also in the process of reviewing responses to a consultation looking to put communities hosting offshore wind and solar projects in line to receive money from energy developers.

Ms Martin said the power to mandate community benefits is reserved, adding: “The Scottish Government will continue to press the UK Government to mandate community benefits from mature onshore renewable technologies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The previous Conservative Government did not want to mandate on either standards for public engagement or community benefits. We are hoping the Labour Government will.”

The minister pointed to the Fourth National Planning Framework (NPF4) saying it “ensures the impacts of proposals on communities and nature, including cumulative impacts, are important considerations in the decision-making process. “

Energy Secretary Gillian Martin | PA

Meanwhile, SSEN announced that more than £10m of community benefit funding will be generated by upgrade works on an overhead line between Fort Augustus, to the south of Loch Ness, and the Isle of Skye.

The upgrade works are part of the company’s Skye Reinforcement project, which will replace the existing infrastructure which is “fast reaching the end of its operational life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SSEN said the replacement is critical to maintaining network reliability and security of supply for homes and businesses in Skye and the Western Isles, which is currently supplied by two subsea electricity distribution cables from north Skye.

Under the UK Government’s initial community benefit guidance for electricity transmission infrastructure – published by the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ) in April – the only element of the project that would have generated funding was the new substations at Edinbane and Broadford. This would have been £1.06m in total, comprised of £530,000 per substation.

However, SSEN said in response to its own representations and those of local cross-party elected members, DESNZ updated its guidance to include upgrade projects, where existing wooden pole lines are replaced with steel lattice towers.

This made the Skye project eligible for community benefit funding for two sections of the line at the recommended level of £200,000 per kilometre.