Users of the interactive tool can see the size and owner of different land parcels marked on the map.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new interactive map showing a fresh way of seeing Scotland’s publicly-owned land is available.

The tool, published by the Scottish Government, allows anyone to view the location, ownership and size of land parcels under public ownership or managed by the Crown Estate Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the first time the information has been brought together showing the land managed by Crown Estate Scotland and the four main landowning public bodies in Scotland; Forestry and Land Scotland, NatureScot, Scottish Water, and the Scottish Ministers Crofting and Farming Estate.

The public land map allows anyone to view the location and range of much of the public land in Scotland. Users can explore information on individual land parcels, including its ownership and size. | Scottish Government

There is not yet a complete and definitive register of who owns every part of the country.

Ministers said public and Scottish Crown Estate managed land makes up 11 per cent of Scotland – equivalent to around 857,000 hectares.

Previous Scottish Government data said 57 per cent of rural land in Scotland is owned by private estates, 3.1 per cent by communities and 2.5 per cent by charities and other third-sector organisations. The remaining roughly 25 per cent is thought to be owned by smaller estates and farms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On releasing the map, rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon said the new tool shows the important role publicly-owned land and Crown Estate Scotland land has in helping Scotland mitigate the effects of climate change.

“Given the scale of it, at more than 10 per cent of Scotland, this land provides us with opportunities for increasing opportunities for agriculture, woodland creation and peatland restoration, which in tandem with the existing capacity for timber production and renewable energy generation, are crucial to reducing our emissions,” she said.

“This is a significant demonstration of our commitment to providing transparency of public land ownership in Scotland.”

Ronan O’Hara, chief executive of Crown Estate Scotland, said: “Crown Estate Scotland’s land and assets, which are held in trust for the people of Scotland, represent both a crucial resource and a key part of the country’s natural landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Crown Estate Scotland wants these assets to be used for the long-term benefit of the people of Scotland and we are delighted to be as open and transparent about those assets as possible. This is to make sure people know what is being held on their behalf and what we are doing to protect those assets for the long term.”