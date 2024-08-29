The property has come on the market for £1.2m.

A mansion-turned-former-care home built on the grounds of a 12th century convent in “the top place to live in the UK” has gone on sale.

The Abbey, a B-listed building known as North Berwick Priory, has come on the market for offers over £1.2 million.

The sale is being handled by East Lothian Council.

Enclosed lawns and gardens lie to the front and rear of the building, measuring approximately 2.6 acres.

The remains of the 16th century tower, which was part of the convent, still exist within the grounds.

The property is located to the south west of North Berwick High Street, which is approximately a 10-minute walk away. North Berwick train station is located about a five minute walk to the north of The Abbey.

Access to the property is via a driveway up to the front of the house from Old Abbey Road. There is also access via Glenorchy Road to the south of the property.

The property comprises a two-storey rambling L-Plan House built in 1907, adjoining single storey and attic cottage built in 1908.

Made of local law stone with a pitched slate roof, in some areas of the house, original windows have been retained in their original stonework.

Certain features of the property have been retained internally which include period wood panelling, beamed ceilings and elephant hide frieze and carved masques in the entrance hall.

After its completion in 1908, The Abbey was used as a private home until the 1950s when it was sold to the Edinburgh Corporation Social Services Department. In the 1960s the Abbey began operating as a holiday home for elderly residents of Edinburgh and then at a later date to take permanent residents.

Earlier this year, the annual Sunday Times Best Places To Live guide crowned North Berwick the winner for 2024.

The East Lothian town was the first Scottish winner in the 12-year history of the award.