'Manager' sought for stunning remote Scottish island nature reserve with no residents

The job is to effectively manage a remote and beautiful island, its wildlife and visitors.

A “manager” is being sought for a small nature reserve on a stunning Scottish island which has no residents.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust is seeking a ranger on the island of Handa, known for its birdlife and maritime vegetation.

The island, located off the west coast of Sutherland, has dramatic cliff views and is home to one of the most important seabird breeding colonies in north west Europe.

According to the job listing, the Handa Island Ranger would "effectively manage" the beautiful remote island.

The successful applicant will be responsible for organising work programs and a team of volunteers. They will also be in charge of looking after Handa's wildlife and its 8,000 annual visitors.

The island has no permanent residents, so the opportunity would suit someone who is content living away from the hustle and bustle of a city. No particular qualifications have been requested for the role, but a sound knowledge of marine and terrestrial natural history is beneficial, the job advert said.

The position is on a fixed six-month contract starting in March, and comes with a salary of £25,000.

The rare white puffin - a leucistic puffin - were previously spotted by rangers on Handa Island Wildlife Reserve. They have a unique look of only a few black feathers and a largely orange bill due to a lack of pigmentation caused by the genetic condition leucism.

One of the benefits of the job is that accommodation will be provided for the length of the position. There will also be the opportunity for a couple to work in a job-share arrangement and live together if needed. The set up will include weekly trips to the remote village of Scourie, on the mainland, for laundry, banking, and shopping.

A current driving licence and access to a vehicle are therefore both essential.

According to the advert, those who apply for the position must have strong organisational skills, as well as a high degree of flexibility. The applicant must be happy to work in a team and be comfortable in a sociable environment, given the visitor numbers and occasional guest staying on the island.

Other skills listed in the application include strong verbal communication skills, a high degree of emotional maturity and resilience, and good practical skills.

The job listing states: "The Trust is a passionate employer, proactive about creating a culture of diversity and inclusive workplace that promotes and values equal opportunities for all. We welcome individuals from all networks of life, backgrounds, and experiences."

Handa is a globally recognised breeding site for birds such as guillemots, razorbills, and great skuas. It offers stunning views of the north-west coast of Scotland and it's characteristic Torridonian sandstone mountains.

The island’s dramatic cliffs offer spectacular sea views and the chance to spot marine species like minke whales, bottlenose and Risso’s dolphins, grey seals, and even orcas and basking sharks off the west coast.

The island can be accessed from the mainland via a pedestrian ferry service. This runs on demand from Tarbet, near the village of Scourie.