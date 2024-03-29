Overhead lines have been proposed to go through the Mearns area in Aberdeenshire

International food manufacturing company Macphies has joined the fight to protest against energy firm SSEN's "complete industrialisation of the north east".

The outgoing chairman of the Aberdeenshire-based company Alastair Macphie said the energy group's pylon development will "destroy countryside, impact communities and disrupt thousand of individuals."

He refers to a newly proposed 66-mile 400 kV overhead line from Kintore to Tealing. The line will be held up by monster pylons said to reach up to 200ft tall.

Alastair Macphie, who has just stepped down as the family-run company's chairman

With the development potentially crossing over his land, Mr Macphie has now publicly supported the Save Our Mearns campaign group, which was set up to protest against the pylons.

Campaigners said the Mearns area, which includes villages like Auchenblae and Glenbervie, will feel the impact of the project deepest.

Speaking to The Scotsman, Mr Macphie said: “This area already has a gas pipelines, an oil pipeline, water pipeline, dual carriage way and rail infrastructure and three existing overhead electrical supplies all in less than a mile as the crow flies.

"SSEN are not willing to listen and believe driving their case is there right and is the only option – its clearly not.

"SSEN seem convinced destroying countryside, impact communities and disrupt thousand of individuals is preferable."

Tracey Smith, co-founder of Save Our Mearns, said there is fear among residents living where the proposed lines will be.

Co-founders of Save our Mearns Kate Matthews and Tracey Smith

"This area is going to become a spaghetti junction, concrete and steel with a constant buzzing away," she said.

"It’s a complete industrialisation of the north east and people here are scared."

Ms Smith said the community feels "kept in the dark" and overlooked in the Scottish Government's "race to net zero."

Residents are also concerned about the value of property in the area going down because of the disturbance from the overhead lines.

Galbraith Group said homes along the route would devalue by between 10 and 30 per cent if the works go ahead.

SSEN said the developments have been "informed by extensive public and statutory stakeholder consultation, as well as considering constraints such as environmental designations and existing infrastructure locations."

A spokesperson for the energy company said: "We have just completed a round of over 40 public events, including in relation to the new Kintore-Tealing overhead line, inviting feedback from communities and stakeholders on our plans and giving a further opportunity to influence route alignments and associated tower locations ahead of alignments being presented for consultation this summer.”

The spokesperson said the company understands the concern about the potential impact of new transmission infrastructure on the property market in the area, but said it "had not seen clear, objective evidence that the Kintore to Tealing 400kV project will have a direct impact on the value of properties."

The anger over the project is not only directed as SSEN, but also ministers who have been viewed as enabling the plans with their hard push for net zero targets.

In response, a spokesperson for the Scottish Government said: “Scotland has some of the most stringent environmental impact regulations anywhere in the world and our planning and consenting system ensures that local communities can always have their say. Clear guidance is in place to ensure early public consultation and engagement is carried out for all large-scale infrastructure proposals.